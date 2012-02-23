European shares fall after euro zone data, weak results

* FTSEurofirst down 0.2 pct
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares fell for a
third straight session on Thursday, weighed down by negative
growth forecasts for the euro zone and poor results from some of
region's lenders, but charts showed the market still enjoys
technical support.
The euro zone economy is expected to contract by 0.3
percent, versus previous expectations for a 0.5 rise, European
Union data showed, pointing to a tough road ahead for corporate
earnings, as well as governments trying to cut their deficits.
Auto stocks, which are heavily exposed to domestic
demand, were the biggest losers, shedding 1.7 percent, although
the sector was still up 30 percent year to date.
"It gave people a very easy reason to sell: 'I made my
money, thank you very much'," said Erich Hauser, auto analyst at
Credit Suisse.
The auto sector gauge had sent a bearish signal on
Wednesday, when it closed below the full retracement level of
the Feb. 9 through Feb 16 move.
"Europe was normally trading at a discount to Asia or the
U.S. and actually today it is at a same multiple as the other
regions despite being less profitable," Hauser added.
The STOXX 600 auto index traded at 17.3 times its forecast
earnings for the next 12 months, compared with a 16.7 multiple
for the equivalent sector on the Thomson Reuters North America
index, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.
Fiat and Peugeot, which rely on Europe
for 30 percent and 70 percent of their sales, fell 4.5 percent
and 2.6 percent respectively.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.2 percent lower at 1,075.32 points, just below its
14-day moving average, in what is normally considered a bearish
signal.
"The daily MACD (moving average convergence divergence) is
posting a bearish divergence for the first time since the rally
began in December 2011 and the daily oscillators are losing
upward momentum," Nicolas Suiffet, a technical analyst at
Trading Central, said.
Suiffet, however, said there was "no immediate sell signal"
and the index, which was still supported by its rising 20-day
moving average at 1,068, could remain stuck between that level
and 1,091, a level last tested on Tuesday.
BEARISH OUTLOOK
Grim macro forecasts for the euro zone were echoed by
bearish outlook comments by Commerzbank and Credit
Agricole, which fell 6.3 percent and 4 percent
respectively after recording hefty losses on their holdings of
Greek debt and warning about tough market conditions ahead.
French investment bank Natixis was a notable
outperformer, rising 8.4 percent in volume 5 times its 90-day
average after reporting a milder-than-expected 32 percent
decline in quarterly profits.
Toughening economic conditions in Europe were also blamed by
steel tube maker Vallourec as it said the first
quarter of 2012 had been weak, sending the shares sliding over 6
percent in volume nearly three time the 90-day average.
The results came as heightened tension between Iran and the
West sent Brent prices in euro terms to their highest ever,
piling pressure on the margins of corporates that rely on oil
for their business.
Weak growth prospects led Steven Bell, a director at hedge
fund GLC, which has $680 million under management, to close a
long position on Germnay's Dax index earlier this
month, leaving him with no holding of European equities.
In contrast, Bell is "long" equities in the United States
and Asia, where he expects economic growth to support corporate
earnings.