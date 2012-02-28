European shares edge up ahead of ECB bank funding

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes 0.2 percent higher
* ECB funding for banks set for Wednesday
* Persimmon soars on cash payout
* Technicals positive as 'golden cross' eyed
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Feb 28 European shares edged up on
Tuesday as investors braced for the next round of the European
Central Bank's (ECB) injection of cheap cash for banks, a major
factor in driving the market's rally in 2012.
Strategists said equities will benefit further from the
funding move, and that European stocks exposed to the U.S.
economy may gain. The Dow Jones rose above 13,000 again
after upbeat U.S. consumer confidence data.
"I don't think the market will be disappointed with the
LTROs (Long Term Refinancing Operation). I think it can still
progress from here. And some stocks quite exposed to the U.S.
economy still look cheap," said Colin McLean, managing director
at SVM Asset Management in Edinburgh.
Europe's banks were expected to take in another half
trillion euros in three-year loans offered by the ECB on
Wednesday in a bid to inject liquidity into the fragile banking
system.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.2 percent to close at 1,076.12 points and is up 7.5
percent in 2012.
Volume was low, at 82.5 percent of the index's 90-day
average.
Miners were among the gainers, as copper prices rallied to a
more than two-week high on Tuesday. The prospect of LTROs,
providing stimulus, and the euro remaining close to a
three-month high against the U.S. dollar, boosted metals prices.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rose 0.9
percent.
Other cyclical sectors to gain included autos, up
0.7 percent, and more than 30 percent higher so far in 2012.
Euro zone banks edged up 0.2 percent.
"With such a major market event scheduled for tomorrow it's
hardly surprising we've gone sideways today and if it wasn't for
the good U.S. consumer confidence numbers, we would have been
blaming the uncertainty for a bigger decline," said Angus
Campbell, Head of Sales, Capital Spreads.
U.S. consumer confidence scaled a one-year high in February
as optimism about the labour market offset concerns over rising
gasoline prices, an independent survey showed.
Weak new orders data for long-lasting U.S. manufactured
goods capped gains for U.S. shares but McLean said the U.S.
recovery story was still intact and stocks such as Irish
building material group CRH would benefit.
OPTIMISM
Charts also pointed to more gains. The euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 index, up 0.3 percent at 2,519.72
points, was at the verge of a bullish technical signal known as
a golden cross, with its 50-day moving average about to break
above its 200-day average.
"The golden cross is used as a 'buy' trigger by a lot of
automatic trading programmes," a Paris-based trader said.
Deutsche Bank's fund flows data showed U.S. investors were
more upbeat on European equities than Europeans themselves.
Funds domiciled in Europe have seen outflows from western
European equity of 0.8 percent year to date, while
U.S.-domiciled funds (invested in European equities) have
received inflows of 7.1 percent.
However, euro zone peripheral debt issues continued to worry
some investors. Credit agency Standard & Poor's downgraded
Greece's long-term rating to "selective default", and Chancellor
Angela Merkel's room for manoeuvre on future euro zone bailouts
shrank further when Germany's top court raised a hurdle to swift
action in financial rescues.
Among individual shares, STMicroelectronics rose
6.9 percent after the group's mobile joint venture with Ericsson
, ST-Ericsson, won a contract from handset maker
Samsung.
British housebuilder Persimmon soared 12.7 percent,
after the firm unveiled plans to return 1.9 billion pounds
($3.01 billion) of surplus cash to shareholders, and posted
profit ahead of forecasts.
Energy companies fell as crude prices eased further
after the strong run that took them to record highs in euro
terms. The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index fell 0.2
percent.