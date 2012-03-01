Oil and economic worries weigh on European shares

* FTSE Eurofirst broadly flat
* Vivendi hurt by earnings outlook
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 1 European shares continued
to consolidate from a sharp new year rally on Thursday as
investors digested central bank cash injections and sought a
catalyst for fresh gains at a time of mixed economic data and
high oil prices.
The rally kicked off in late 2011 after the European Central
Bank offered three-year funds to stave off the risk of defaults
among lenders.
Wednesday's second such injection, in which the ECB
allocated 530 billion euros ($709 billion), is broadly seen as
the last one, removing the impetus for more gains in a market
which has risen some 20 percent in three months.
The U.S. Federal Reserve also stayed silent on the
possibility of more quantitative easing, shifting investor
attention to a mixed earnings season and lacklustre economic
health, which faces a further threat from high oil prices
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 was broadly flat at 1,075.90
points at 0902 GMT, gains in the index having stalled last week
after setting seven-month peaks at 1,091.81.
"All the good news is known ... This is a breather, let's
say some 3 percent on the downside in the short run, and overall
I think we are heading for more sideways movement over the next
couple of weeks while equity markets struggle to reach new
highs," Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank,
said.
"The cyclical space is prone to some setbacks probably more
than the overall market."
Autos -- among the biggest beneficiaries of the
rally and the early 2012 shift away from defensive sectors --
eased 0.4 percent, respectively.
Greece fared the worst on a national level, with the Athens
bourse down 0.6 percent on Thursday after shedding 6.6
percent last month while almost every other European stock
market gained.
The restructuring of Greece's colossal debt is widely
expected to trigger insurance payouts and investment banks and
hedge funds could rule as soon as Thursday who will be the
winners and losers.
"From this level we are worrying again about Greece, the
quality of the (restructuring) plans," Hans Peterson, global
head of investment strategy at SEB Private Banking, said.
"There can also be some discussion about the quality of the
business cycle going forward. The reports for the year were a
bit mixed, with some not so encouraging news."
Of the DJ STOXX 600 companies to have reported full-year
results so far, 55 percent beat or met earnings expectations
while 45 percent missed, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.
Financials and telecoms have fared the worst, with
two-thirds of the companies in those sectors disappointing.
Vivendi, Europe's largest telecoms and
entertainment group, was the biggest faller among the
continent's blue-chips on Thursday, down 8 percent after saying
it does not expect earnings to grow again until 2014.