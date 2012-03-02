European shares hit 1-week high on stronger banks

* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 0.2 percent
* Banking shares feature among top gainers on ECB move
* Valuations up, still cheaper against long-term everage
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 2 European shares edged up
to their highest level in more than a week on Friday, with the
European Central Bank's ultra-cheap funding this week helping
the euro zone debt market and further reducing risk within the
battered banking sector.
Financials were among the top gainers, with the STOXX Europe
600 Banking index rising 0.6 percent and Commerzbank
advancing 3 percent. The index, which was the worst
performer in 2011 with a 32 percent drop, has gained about 19
percent so far this year.
"We had a stress in the inter-bank market and there were
fears that some banks would not be able to fund themselves. The
ECB's actions have greatly reduced that risk," said Klaus
Wiener, chief economist at Generali Investments, which manages
about 330 billion euros ($440 billion).
"European shares have potential to rise about 5 percent in
the next six months. But it's still not a 'buy and hold' market.
I would be neutral on financials in the near term as we have
seen a rally in financials already."
At 0952 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,088.66 points after
touching 1,090.12, the highest since Feb. 21. It gained 1.1
percent on Thursday following a drop in some bond yields after
the ECB's long-term refinancing operation (LTRO).
A 4.5 billion euros sale of shorter-dated Spanish bonds drew
healthy demand on Thursday and yields fell following the ECB's
massive injection of three-year liquidity. Italian two-year bond
yields slipped below 2 percent to their lowest level in 15
months a day earlier, before gaining on Friday on profit taking.
Analysts said that with so much liquidity in the financial
system now, the fear of an outright credit crunch had eased and
expectations grew that a recession in some European countries
would be limited in depths and duration.
There were reasons to expect that some banks would use part
of the ECB money to invest in government bonds, bringing down
bond yields to more acceptable levels, they added.
"The ECB's action does appear to have made a significant
difference and people are more relaxed now. The fact that
Italian bond yields have been on a decline in recent days is
certainly a helpful factor," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"People have been looking to add more cyclicals in their
portfolios. I am cautiously positive on banks."
MARKET RALLY
Analysts said that the market has gained substantially since
the ECB's the first ultra-cheap funding operation in
mid-December, with the STOXX Europe 600 index rising
about 15 percent since then.
The rally has made the index expensive, but valuations still
remain well below its historical averages. The benchmark's
price-to-earnings ratio has gone up to 10.75 times the one-year
forward earnings, a near 10-month high, although it is still
below its 10-year average of 12.79 times, according to Thomson
Reuters Datastream
Charts showed the blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
which was up 0.1 percent at 2,550.22 points, stayed within a
broad uptrend channel in place since December, but will face
strong resistance at 2,558 points, representing the index's near
seven-month high hit in late February.
Investors kept an eye on the two-day European summit that
ends on Friday, where leaders have been arguing over the right
balance between budget austerity and reviving lost growth.
Finance ministers gave provisional approval to a second
bailout for Greece, while leaders of 25 of the 27 countries are
expected to sign a German-driven fiscal compact treaty to
enforce EU deficit-cutting and debt reduction rules more
strictly.
Among individual movers, Belgacom fall 4.6 percent
to feature as the steepest faller on the STOXX 600 Index
after Belgium's dominant telecom operator said its
profit decline would accelerate in 2012.