European shares fall on Spain deficit softening

* FTSEurofirst 300 index drops 0.2 percent
* Spain's budget target weighs on sentiment
* Bank shares remain cheap despite rally
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, March 2 European shares
retreated on Friday afternoon after Spain signalled a higher
deficit this year than previously agreed with the European
Union, ending a rally that followed the ECB's funding exercise
this week.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.2 percent at 1,084.38 points at 1305 GMT, retreating
from 1,090.12, its highest level since Feb. 21.
Prices fell after Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Spain
will base its 2012 budget on a deficit target of 5.8 percent of
gross domestic product.
"This is clearly less ambitious than the market was
expecting," a German trader said, adding that the official
EU-agreed objective was 4.4 percent.
"It seems investors are just waiting for excuses for a
correction," another German trader said.
Rajoy made his remarks on the sidelines of the two-day
European summit that ends on Friday, where leaders have been
arguing over the right balance between budget austerity and
recapturing lost growth.
Finance ministers gave provisional approval to a second
bailout for Greece, while leaders of 25 of the 27 countries are
expected to sign a German-driven fiscal compact treaty to
enforce EU deficit-cutting and debt reduction rules more
strictly.
BANKS STILL CHEAP
Banking shares shed most of its early gains, leaving the
STOXX Europe 600 Banking index up just 0.4 percent. The
index has gained about 25 percent since mid-December when the
ECB launched its first long-term refinancing operation (LTRO).
Analysts said that with so much liquidity in the financial
system, the fear of an outright credit crunch had eased and
expectations had grown grew that a recession in some European
countries would be limited in depths and duration.
Still, banking shares remain cheap despite their recovery.
Since the ECB's first LTRO, Societe Generale has risen 50
percent, BNP Paribas has gained 27 percent, Commerzbank has
added 50 percent and KBC is up 78 percent.
However, SocGen trades at 6.6 times 2012 expected earnings,
Commerzbank at 7.2 times, BNP Paribas at 6.8 times, KBC at 4.8
times, well below a 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of
10 for the sector, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Barclays was up 3.1 percent after it said it tapped
the ECB for 8.2 billion euros.
ING shares added 2.3 percent after a court victory
which means it may sell fewer assets than expected.
Belgacom, down 4.2 percent, was the steepest
faller on the STOXX 600 Index after Belgium's dominant
telecom operator said its profit decline would accelerate in
2012.