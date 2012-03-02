European share markets limp into weekend, banks up

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 0.03 pct
* Financials add most points to the index
* Goldman Sachs ups 3-month STOXX Europe 600 target
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, March 2 European share markets
ended flat on Friday, limping into the weekend in thin trading
volumes, although the effects of this week's injection of cheap
money from the European Central Bank buoyed banking stocks and
are expected to continue to underpin the market next week.
By the close the STOXX Europe 600 banking sector index
had added 0.6 percent.
"Despite the recent strong performance we think there is
more upside for banks. The (ECB's long term refinancing
operation) LTRO funding has improved liquidity and will help
sector pre-provision profits, while banks still trade at a
reasonable multiple of book value," said Goldman Sachs analysts
in an upgrade for the sector.
The broader financials sector, including insurers and fund
managers, added most points to the FTSEurofirst 300
index, which finished up 0.03 points at 1,087.08 to add to a 1.1
percent gain in the previous session.
"The LTRO in Europe has been an extreme positive and off the
back of that equities have done well," Jaspal Phull, portfolio
manager at fund-of-hedge-funds provider Stenham Advisors.
"You're starting to see more dispersion between good names
and bad names, although most of the money is being made on the
long side."
While some managers had started the year more cautiously,
"as time's gone on, they've started to increase their
allocations and there's definitely a sense that they are willing
to take more risk," Phull said.
Price charts suggested the bullish sentiment remained
intact, with the long-term uptrend stated in November yet to be
broken and the 14-day Relative Strength Index not yet in
overbought territory.
Among financials adding most points to the index were Dutch
bancassurer ING, up 3.2 percent, French investment bank
BNP Paribas, up 1.5 percent and UK lender Barclays
, which closed up 2.2 percent.
Helping drive Barclays higher was news it had been among the
800 banks taking some of the 530 billion euros of ECB three-year
funds on Wednesday, with the British bank taking 8.2 billion
euros.
Goldmans also favoured the defensive utilities sector over
its fellow high-dividend-paying sector, telecoms, citing a less
stretched payout ratio and an expectation that power prices
would be supported.
Among the most heavily traded firms across the region on
Friday was UK power firm International Power, which
ended up 4.4 percent in volume 4-1/2 times its 90-day average on
fresh talk of a potential bid from GDF Suez.
By comparison, the FTSEurofirst 300 traded just 78 percent
of its 90-day daily average.
The bumper gains for International Power helped the STOXX
Europe 600 Utilities index to be the best-performing
among the sectoral indexes, up 0.8 percent.
PAIN IN SPAIN
The region's blue-chip index ended down 0.1
percent but still managed to chalk up a third straight week of
gains to take total gains since the ECB's first LTRO to 12.6
percent.
Technical analyst Philippe Delabarre at Paris-based Trading
Central said he remained bullish on the index's front-month
futures contract, with an initial target of 2,575
points and a stop-loss at 2,525 points from its current 2,541.
However, while the positive market sentiment could well last
to mid-year, Jaspal Phull at Stenham Advisors' said
macroeconomic issues, including tensions in the Middle East and
their impact on oil, still had the capacity to cause a marked
correction.
"People aren't throwing caution to the wind just yet," he
added.
Highlighting those risks, shares had dipped into the red
during mid-session after Spain disclosed that it was aiming to
run a higher budget deficit this year than agreed with the
European Union.
While Germany's DAX and the UK's FTSE 100
both ended down around 0.3 percent, the broader indexes managed
to creep back in positive territory by the close, with the ECB
cash boost a driving force.
"There are so many bad things out, yet the wall of money
keeps buying the dips and it's making long-short people go
absolutely bananas," Justin Haque, pan-European equity trader at
Hobart Capital Markets, said.
"You really just have to go with it until the wall of money
is exhausted."
The broad STOXX Europe 600, meanwhile, ended the
day up 0.1 percent at 267.2 points, just shy of Goldman Sachs'
revised three-month target of 270 and six-month target of 275
points.
It maintained its year-end view of 290, however, adding in a
note that "while uncertainty remains high, our central case is
no longer for any near-term weakness to be sustained on even a
three-month horizon".