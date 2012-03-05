European shares slip on growth concerns

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes 0.6 pct lower
* Miners fall as China cuts growth goal
* Weak euro zone data weighs on sentiment
* Strategists, chartists say momentum still positive
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 5 Heightened concern about
economic growth in the euro zone and China weighed on cyclical
stocks on Monday, pushing European shares lower at the close on
Monday.
But strategists and technical analysts said the underlying
momentum was still bullish and the recent rally could see
another leg in the coming weeks.
Basic resources stocks were the top fallers,
shedding 3.5 percent after China, the world's largest consumer
of raw materials, cut its annual growth target to an eight-year
low.
Kazakh-focused miner Kazakhmys was among the worst
hit, shedding 4.9 percent in volume double the 200-day average
as the group was downgraded by HSBC and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
Data showing the euro zone was unlikely to avoid a recession
this year also cooled sentiment.
The region's Euro Stoxx 50 ended the day 0.6
percent lower at 2,529.86, pushed down by sectors that depend on
economic growth, such as banks, insurers, commodity and oil
stocks.
Steel giant Arcelor Mittal was the top faller,
dropping 3.8 percent, with Spanish oil major Repsol and
German lender Deutsche Bank down 2.3 percent and 2
percent, respectively.
The euro zone gauge extended losses in late trade after
Greece warned it was ready to enforce losses on its private
sector creditors.
This fuelled speculation that an insufficient number of
bondholders had voluntarily taken up Athens' debt swap offer,
despite earlier reassurances by key lenders that they would
accept the offer.
"It's quite a big question over whether or not there has
been sufficient take-up," Neil Marsh, a strategist at NewEdge,
said.
Marsh, however, said the market was unlikely to sell off
unless the was a concrete development pointing to a messy
default of Greece and he maintained investor sentiment remained
bullish, adding good non-farm payroll data from the United
States on Friday would likely trigger a new rally.
His views were reflected by technical charts, which showed
the market was poised for further gains after some profit
taking.
"The momentum indicator has triggered a profit-taking
signal," Cheuvreux said in a note.
"(But) the long-term momentum indicator is still oriented
up."
The French broker added the index was still supported by its
50-day average, which represented "a good entry level" for a
long trade within the 2,425-2,435 window.
The broader FTSEurofirst 300 index ended the day
down 0.6 percent, closing at 1080.64 points.
FINAL UP-LEG
HSBC's strategists also argued the recent rally could see a
final up-leg, driven by retail investors who had missed on the
gains, although the bank still expected the FTSEurofirst 300
index to retreat to 990 points by the end of the year.
HSBC's investor sentiment index hit a 12-month high in
February, a level "at which markets often - albeit with a lag -
enter into a correction", the bank said in a note, highlighting
similar moves in 2006 and late 2010.
"But if sentiment has turned optimistic, at least to a
degree, retail investors don't seem to have put their money
where their mouths are," it added, citing data showing outflows
from equity to bond funds.
The bank's strategists deemed a shift back into equities
"quite likely" in the coming weeks, although they cautioned this
could spur some earlier entrants to take profit.
They had a "neutral" stance on European equities, which
accounted for a quarter of their portfolio's total weight, with
an "underweight" positions on the euro zone and an "overweight"
on Switzerland and Russia.
This was reflected by a 2,220 points year-end target for the
Euro zone Stoxx 50 index and a 6,200 target for the Swiss Market
Index, which outperformed major European indexes on
Monday by closing 0.1 percent higher at 6,153.91.
The Zurich gauge performed better than the euro zone index
in each of the previous four years, Thomson Reuters data showed,
as investors perceived Swiss-listed companies as less exposed to
sovereign debt and growth concerns in the euro region.