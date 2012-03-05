Recession worries halt European stock rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.9 pct
* Spanish stocks increase their 2012 underperformance
* Europe equity funds suffer biggest outflow in 14 wks -EPFR
* Divergence between indexes and RSIs suggests pull-back
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 5 European shares fell on
Monday, with peripheral markets such as Italy and Spain among
the worst hit, after data showed the euro zone's private sector
slowed in February, damping hopes the region will avoid slipping
into recession.
Heavyweight steel and mining stocks such as ArcelorMittal
and Rio Tinto felt the pinch from China's
trimmed growth target, which sparked a retreat in metal prices.
At 1224 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,079.74 points, while
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was
down 0.9 percent at 2,522.10 points.
"Economic growth is now centre stage this week. The market
is a bit tense after last week's highs, and it needed to take a
breather, and we see people calmly booking profits," said
Guillaume Barabedian, market analyst at Meeschaert Gestion
Privee, which has about 3 billion euros ($4 billion) in assets
under management.
Spain's underperforming IBEX lost 1.4 percent. It
has fallen 1.3 percent in 2012 so far, while the FTSEurofirst
300 is up 7.8 percent, and Germany's DAX has added 16
percent.
Data on Monday showed a sharp downturn among Italian and
Spanish businesses, dragging the euro zone's private sector back
into a slowdown last month, while Germany continued to expand
but at a slower pace. Economic activity in France stalled.
Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI, which gauges the activity
of manufacturing and services companies, slipped to 49.3 in
February, revised down from a preliminary reading of 49.7 and
below January's reading of 50.4. A reading below 50 denotes a
contraction in activity, meaning Europe's private sector has
been stuck in a modest decline for five of the last six months.
Finmeccanica dropped 3.7 percent, BBVA
fell 1.8 percent, and Banco Santander lost 1.6 percent.
MINERS UNDER WATER
Resource-related shares lost ground, with Rio Tinto down 2.9
percent and ArcelorMittal down 2.4 percent, while Salzgitter
tumbled 5.4 percent after saying it would be a
challenge to repeat last year's results.
Speaking at China's annual parliamentary session, the
country's Premier, Wen Jiabao, cut his nation's growth target to
7.5 percent for 2012.
"Slower Chinese growth means a negative impact on the world
and commodity markets. In the short term, this is probably a
negative for risky assets," said Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
The Euro STOXX 50 has gained 15 percent since mid-December,
when the European Central Bank offered unlimited and cheap
three-year funding to banks in a bid to avoid a credit crunch
and cut borrowing costs for debt-stricken countries such as
Spain and Italy.
But the brisk rally lost steam last week, as investors'
attention turned to the grim economic outlook for the euro zone,
and fund flows data showed poor appetite for European equities.
According to data from EPFR Global, European equity funds
posted their biggest outflow in 14 weeks during the week ended
Feb. 29, with outflows from Germany and UK equity funds hitting
12 and 28-week highs, respectively.
Technical charts suggest an exhaustion of the recent rally,
at least in the short term, with divergence between indexes and
their relative strength indexes (RSIs), whose peaks have shown a
declining trend over the past few days while the indexes
rallied, a signal that the market is ripe for a pull-back.
"We can't exclude a short-term consolidation wave that could
drag indexes down 3 to 5 percent," said Gerard Sagnier,
technical analyst at Aurel BGC in Paris.