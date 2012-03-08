European shares up on Greece, charts support

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.3 percent

* Cyclical shares lead the market rally

* ECB, BoE leave rates unchanged

* Charts signal more gains in near term

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, March 8 European shares climbed for a second day on Thursday, moving further from one-month lows on optimism that Greece would win support from private creditors to avoid a messy default, with charts signalling further gains.

Investors scooped up cyclicals on expectations the Greek bond swap deal would go through. Holders of at least 57 percent of the total 206 billion euros in outstanding debt have already committed, and a senior Greek official said the government hoped more than 75 percent of eligible bonds would be submitted.

"The market is certainly a bit more confident about tonight's deadline. It looks like the private sector involvement is going to go through, and Greece won't default," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.

"Markets are racing back to get where they were before Tuesday's sell off," he said, adding Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data had the potential to boost equities further after better-than-expected private jobs data in the previous session.

Investors awaited European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi's 1330 GMT news conference for hints about whether a recent 20 percent rise in oil prices is rekindling inflation concerns. The ECB and the Bank of England left rates unchanged.

At 1254 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.3 percent at 1,071.90 points. The index hit its lowest since early February on Tuesday, before bouncing back. Autos, miners, and banks led the rally.

Cyclical shares were in demand, with the STOXX Europe 600 automobile and auto parts index, up 3.2 percent, topping the gainers' list on hopes that a global economic recovery would improve demand for vehicles.

Renault added 5.1 percent as UBS upgraded its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "neutral", saying the carmaker was "entering a virtuous cycle" and appeared to be in better shape than most of its peers.

Charts showed the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index , up 1.7 percent at 2,502.30 points, had potential to rise further, but faced resistance at around 2,558 - a near seven-month high in February.

"The 23.6 percent retracement of the index's Nov-Feb upward move at 2,437 provided a strong bounce, and as long as we hold the level, the market has a chance to mark a new high," said Michael Riesner, head of equities technical analysis at UBS Investment Bank.

"If we break February's high, the next target would be 2,640 - a long-term resistance level representing its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of 2011's bear cycle."

BUY STOPS TRIGGERED

Regional indexes extended their early gains after several buy stops were triggered on the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX , an index future trader at a leading investment bank said. The DAX rose 2.1 percent, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 1.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 gained 2 percent.

Don Fitzgerald, fund manager of European equities at Tocqueville Finance, which manages $2.2 billion, said people were optimistic, given all the money the ECB had injected into the financial system, and the fact that the economy had not collapsed and Greece was avoiding a meltdown.

He had big positions in Publicis and BMW and recently added Saft and Software AG to a portfolio with significant exposure to industrials, media and the oil and gas sectors.

"Software AG had an awful profit warning, and the market over reacted. But it's a really good company, its one division is fast growing and has a very strong management," he said.

Citigroup said dividends and exposure to emerging markets would become increasingly key to outperformance among Europe's small caps.