European shares rally as Greek deadline looms

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 2.2 pct
* Upside seen limited due to Europe's economic outlook
* EADS surges after strong results, upbeat outlook
* Unigestion recommends playing long/short pairs trades
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 8 European stocks rallied on
Thursday, reversing half the loss suffered earlier in the week
as Greece moved closer to clinch a bond swap deal with private
creditors and avoid a messy default that would have ripple
effects across the euro zone.
Shares in banks, the main holders of Greek debt, were among
the top gainers, with Deutsche Bank up 4.4 percent,
Societe Generale up 3.7 percent and Credit Agricole
up 2.9 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 1.5 percent higher at 1,074.79 points, while the euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index added 2.2
percent to 2,514.22 points.
The two benchmark indexes had tumbled 2.6 percent and 3.4
percent respectively on Tuesday in a sell-off fuelled in part by
rumours of a delay in the deadline for the Greek debt swap deal.
Investors holding at least 61 percent of the total 206
billion euros ($273.42 billion) in debt have already signed up
well before the 2000 GMT deadline, while a number of Greek media
have cited higher figures.
A minimum of 50 percent is required for a deal, while the
two-thirds level is needed to enforce losses on any holdouts.
But despite the market's sharp recovery since Tuesday's
selloff, a number of fund managers remain cautious, concerned
about the outlook of the euro zone economy.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank toned down its growth
outlook for this year and next, with the bank revising its
forecasts for gross domestic product growth for this year down
to -0.5 percent to +0.3 percent.
"With the second LTRO behind us and a rather negative
newsflow on the macro front, the upside is very limited," Agilis
Gestion fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.
Agilis has recently taken a defensive stance, booking
profits on cyclicals stocks while using the market's dips to buy
telecoms shares which have been underperforming, Scarpaci said.
"The market will probably move sideways for a bit, before an
event - for instance a sudden acceleration of the Portuguese
debt crisis - sparks a real correction. Meanwhile, we're buying
volatility, and there are other ways to play this zigzagging
market, like call spreads and straddle options."
On the earnings front, EADS surged 11 percent after
the European aerospace and defence group predicted a
"significant" improvement in 2012 operating profit and posted
better-than-expected 2011 earnings on the back of brisk demand
for Airbus jets and progress bringing costs under control on its
A380 superjumbo.
Real-estate company Klepierre soared 8.4 after
parent BNP Paribas sold a 28.7 percent stake to Simon
Property Group for 1.5 billion euros, sparking a rally
in the sector, with Hammerson gaining 5.5 percent.
HEDGE FUND STRATEGIES
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index ended up 1.2
percent, Germany's DAX index up 2.5 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 2.5 percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, dropped 11 percent,
after jumping 22 percent on Tuesday.
"There has been an acceleration of the risk-on/risk off
cycles," said Nicolas Rousselet, head of the hedge funds
division of Unigestion, a Geneva-based asset manager with 9.8
billion euros ($13 billion) in assets under management.
"The market is mostly driven by comments from political
leaders these days, and the historical correlations between
asset classes have broken down."
Rousselet favours a defensive stance in asset allocation in
the current environment, playing strategies such as 'equity
market neutral', a hedge fund strategy seeking to exploit gaps
between prices by setting long/short pairs trades.