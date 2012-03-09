European shares inch up after Greek debt deal

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
PARIS, March 9 European stocks rose slightly in early trade on Friday, climbing for a third day in a row, after 85.8 percent of Greece's private creditors accepted its bond swap offer, avoiding a disorderly default.
Shares in banks, the biggest holders of Greek debt, gained ground, with Commerzbank up 1.9 percent and Credit Agricole up 1.6 percent.
Investors were also betting that U.S. jobs data for February, due at 1330 GMT, will show a third consecutive month of solid job gains, although a strong figure could further dampen expectations of additional monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
At 0905 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,075.50 points. The index is still down 1.5 percent from a 7-month high of 1,091.81 hit in late February.
"Indexes could be capped below the highs hit before Tuesday's brutal selloff. We should see a range-bound consolidation phase that could last many weeks," Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.