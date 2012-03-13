European shares climb, eye data for fresh peaks

* Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 percent, recent peaks in sight
* Technicals point to upwards breakout from range
* Markets more sanguine on debt, await upbeat data
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 13 European shares rose on
Tuesday as investors positioned for solid economic data from
Germany and the United States - two key growth engines of the
developed world - which could help equity markets scale fresh
multi-month peaks.
Germany's ZEW index, due at 1000 GMT, is expected to show
analyst and investor sentiment at a one-year high in March,
while the monthly pace of growth in U.S. retail sales is
forecast to more than double in February.
A strong print on the data could help the Euro STOXX 50
index of euro zone blue chip companies to break out
of a consolidation phase in which it has been stuck since
hitting seven-month peaks three weeks ago.
"We had quite a good movement and now we are in a core
trading range between 2,460 and 2,558, but we remain bullish.
This trading range is trend-confirming to the upside," Petra
Kerssenbrock, technical analyst at Commerzbank, said.
The Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.7 percent at 0840 GMT at
2,532.57 points. The broader FTSE Eurofirst 300 also
added 0.7 percent, to 1,084.16 points - less than 10 points off
peaks last seen in the summer.
The implied volatility on the Euro STOXX 50, a crude measure
of investors' risk aversion, dropped to its lowest level since
July 2011.
Chiming in with the optimism on global growth, a survey by
employment services company ManpowerGroup showed the
hiring outlook has improved over the last three months in most
large economies, including the United States.
"The underlying economic data and the data from the U.S.
seems to be pointing north so the real economy is possibly doing
slightly better and this could support the equity market," said
Luca Solca, global head of European research at CA Cheuvreux.
Investors also took a more sanguine view on the Greek debt
situation after euro zone finance ministers gave their final
approval to a bailout package late on Monday, as expected, and
corporates signaled they may not be as badly affected as some
had feared.
German reinsurer Munich Re rose 1.5 percent after
forecasting its net profit will more than tripled this year as
exposure to Greek debts "will at most lead to relatively low
expenses".
British insurer Standard Life added 2.3 percent after
reporting a better-than-expected 2011 profit.
Financials, which tend to be volatile stocks that move with
the twists and turns in risk appetite, generally fared strongly.
The STOXX 600 banking index added 1.6 percent, while its
insurance equivalent rose 0.9 percent.
There are still concerns the euro zone's debt problems are
not over, with Spain coming under pressure to aim for a tougher
deficit target this year. Spain's IBEX index has been
one of the worst performers in recent sessions, but on Tuesday
it rose alongside every other major European bourse, adding 0.7
percent.
"This is possibly a halo effect coming from Greece," Solca
at CA Cheuvreux said. "But there is going to be another source
of volatility coming when the market is going to realise that
austerity does bring a significant GDP contraction."
By 0840 GMT, volumes on the FTSE Eurofirst 300 were at 9
percent of their 90-day daily average, with some investors
sitting on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. monetary policy
decision.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold a steady
course on monetary policy and slightly brighten its tone on the
economic situation, but investors will be eyeing the 1815 GMT
statement for any clues as to the likelihood of further policy
easing. Looser monetary policy is generally a positive for
equity markets - unless it signals that the economy is in deeper
trouble than previously thought.