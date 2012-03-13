European shares hit 33-week peak on growth outlook

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 1.7 percent higher

* Charts point to more gains for equities in near term

* Banks, miners, retailers among top gainers

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, March 13 European shares scaled to a 33-week high on Tuesday as encouraging data from Germany and the United States signaled a recovery in the global economy, boosting appetite for riskier assets such as equities that had potential to advance further this month.

Banks, which tend to perform well during better economic conditions, were the top performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 banking sector index rising 3.3 percent to take this year's gains to 17.7 percent.

Other cyclical sectors such as basic materials and travel and leisure also attracted stronger demand.

"Markets are returning back to fundamentals again and investors' risk appetite is increasing dramatically. When you look at the U.S. consumers the trend is improving and that would be very supportive in terms of economic growth," Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, said.

"There are still some tremendous opportunities for investors despite the rally that we have seen in the market. I still believe that now is a fantastic entry point for long-term investors."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended up 1.7 percent at 1,095.34 points, the highest close since late July. The index, which fell 10.7 percent last year, is up 9.4 percent this year. Miners rose 2.6 percent, while the travel and leisure sector gained 2.3 percent.

Share prices rose on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers approved a second bailout for Greece and as a monthly survey by the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank showed investor sentiment towards the German economy jumping in March to its highest level since June 2010.

The market then extended gains after data showed U.S retail sales rose more than forecast last month.

Chart trends pointed to more gains for the FTSEurofirst 300 index before facing resistance at around 1,115 - a high in July and a 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of a major fall from February to September last year.

"It's a continuation of the uptrend that began in November. The recent sell-off was just a short-term correction and the index has got strong underlying support. On the downside it would be a little disappointing if it closed below 1,080," said Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital.

POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Didier Duret, global chief investment officer of ABN AMRO Private Banking, which manages about 170 billion euros ($223 billion), said he remained positive on the market's outlook and saw European shares up by 3 to 5 percent by the end of March.

ABN last week bought more industrial shares to become "overweight" from "neutral", Duret said, adding he was waiting for some more improvements on the corporate earnings front to invest part of the bank's 20 percent holding in cash into equities.

"The earnings turnaround in Europe, in particular, will provide more confidence to investors. Higher yields in Germany and the United States will be another factor to become positive on the market," he added.

Duret liked companies such as ABB, Caterpiller , GE and Intertek. He was cautious on banks, but said that the insurance sector continued to be a safe bet because he thought regulation would be less aggressive.

An economist with a European fund company that manages billions of dollars worth of assets said there was a strong case for putting some money back to work into risky assets at the expense of core government bonds.

"The stock market could gain 2 to 3 percent more from here by the end of this month. The problems regarding Greece are behind us and we have a macro backdrop, which is not fantastic, but solid."

Among sharp movers, Inchcape jumped 11 percent after the multi-national car dealer reported better than expected results for 2011. Inchcape helped the STOXX Europe 600 retail sector index to advance 2 percent.