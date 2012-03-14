Banks lead Europe shares up as US says industry OK

* FTSEurofirst up 0.8 pct
* Index hits new 33-week high
* Banks lead gainers after positive U.S. stress tests
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 14 European shares rose
early on Wednesday to reach fresh 33-week highs, led by
financials as the U.S. Federal Reserve improved its economic
outlook for the world's largest economy and said most U.S. banks
had passed its stress tests.
European banks climbed 2 percent after the Fed's
conservative stress tests showed most lenders achieved high
grades, paving the way for higher payouts and reassuring
investors about the solidity of the global banking system.
Further contributing to the positive sentiment, the Fed said
it now expected "moderate" economic growth in Europe's largest
export market in the coming quarters, improving previous
expectations for a "modest" increase.
European banks with large U.S. operations were among top
gainers, with Barclays and Deutsche Bank up
4 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.
"U.S. stress tests could be said to show that the worst is
over for the American financial system and many banks can now
offer a decent dividend and return cash to shareholders," Darren
Sinden, senior sales trader at Silverwind Securities, said.
Italy's third-largest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, rose 4 percent having already traded the equivalent
of its full-day 90-day volume average as the market welcomed
reports that the main foundation shareholder could sell its 15.5
stake in the bank to private investors, making a market
placement remote.
The euro zone blue chip Euro Stoxx 50 index rose
1 percent to 2,581.98 points, supported by technical momentum as
it cemented a move above a technical resistance at 2,550 points
- 2,555 points.
The broader FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was 0.8 percent higher at 1,103.53 points, hitting a new
seven-and-a-half-month high.
Traders said the rally in Europe was in part taking cue from
strong advances on Wall Street, which posted its best day this
year on Tuesday.
British insurer Legal & General was among top
gainers, rising over 5 percent in volume 95 percent of the
average after reporting forecast-busting full-year profits and
hiking its dividend by more than a third.
"L&G has reported a very good set of FY results this
morning with higher than expected cash and dividend the main
highlights," BofA Merrill Lynch said in a note, repeating its
"buy" rating on the stock.