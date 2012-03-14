European shares lifted by Fed, Italy bond auction

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct
* Financials lead gainers after Fed outlook, Italian auction
* Auto stocks rally, led by Peugeot
LONDON, March 14 European shares were
higher at midday on Wednesday, extending their march towards
last summer's highs, on upbeat comments from the U.S. Federal
Reserve and a successful auction of Italian bonds.
Financials and other cyclical stocks rallied after the Fed
improved its outlook for the United States, the world's largest
economy and Europe's biggest export market, and said most U.S.
banks had passed stress tests.
Italy, Europe's largest debtor, sold 6 billion euros of
bonds at a debt auction on Wednesday, with yields at their
lowest since October 2010, suggesting investors were turning
more upbeat following Greece's successful debt restructuring
deal.
"A little bit of good news goes a long way, and we're seeing
it played out in the market at the moment," said Peter Sullivan,
HSBC's head of equity strategy for Europe and the U.S.
"It's a classic second-derivative point when earnings and
economic momentum start to bottom out: things don't have to get
materially better; once they stop getting a lot worse that has
an important influence on equities."
So far in the fourth-quarter earnings season, European
companies have beaten analysts' estimates by an average 2.1
percent, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.
The FTSEurofirst 300 pan-European index of top
European shares was 0.7 percent higher at 1,102.42 points, a
level not seen since July 26, having traded 48 percent of its
90-day volume average.
It was echoing strong advances on Wall Street, which posted
its best day this year on Tuesday.
The euro zone blue-chip Euro Stoxx 50 index rose
1.1 percent to 2,584.11 points, confirming a break-out from the
2,550 points-2,555 points resistance zone.
Charts showed the index had roughly another 60 points to go
before encountering the next resistance level at around 2,640
points, which corresponds to the 61.8 percent retracement of
last summer's downward move.
FULL GAS
German utility E.ON topped the chart, rising 6.8
percent on volume 160 percent the average after saying it
expected renewable energy and foreign expansion to lift core
profit in 2012-13 and announcing a renegotiated supply deal with
Statoil.
Auto stocks also rallied, led by France's PSA Peugeot
Citroen, which rose 5.7 percent, having traded nearly
double its volume average on optimism that the slump that
followed its rights issue announcement might have been overdone.
Banks and insurers were also among the top gainers, with
Britain's Legal & General up 4.2 percent after reporting
forecast-busting full-year profits and hiking its dividend by
more than a third.
"Everybody assumes now that the biggest risks are out of the
system, especially for U.S. and Asian banks, and with the
European debt crisis improving at the moment, the stress test
results are taken as a positive sign," a banking analyst said.
"We had some good news on the capital front with the 4Q
results, and we see no reason why this should not be continued
into Q1 results."