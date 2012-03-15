European shares end near highs on growth prospects

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.4 percent higher
* Encouraging U.S. economic data improves sentiment
* Technology, banking shares among top gainers
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 15 European share prices
closed at near 33-week highs on Thursday as further signs of an
improvement in the U.S. economy boosted sentiment.
Figures showing new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits
fell back to a four-year low last week and manufacturing data
improved added to recent positive figures from Germany,
suggesting the global economy is gradually recovering.
Analysts and fund managers remained positive on the market's
outlook in the near term, with some advising investors to
gradually move back into cyclical stocks.
"Ample liquidity provided by the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the European Central bank has put a safety net below the stock
market, which is also getting support from economic numbers that
are stabilising," Giuseppe-Guido Amato, strategist at German
brokerage Lang & Schwarz, said.
"I see an upside potential of about 5 percent for the DAX by
the end of April," he said, referring to the German market index
, which was up 0.9 percent and has surged more than 20
percent this year after falling 14.7 percent in 2011.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.4 percent firmer
at 1,102.17 points after hitting its highest since August in the
previous session. It is up 10 percent this year and has almost
fully recovered after a 10.7 percent decline in 2011.
"Recent macro and micro figures show that the economic
situation is improving and we may be close to a new normalised
situation. In such a scenario stock-picking would be key to
deliver mid-term performance," said Sebastien Lemonnier, fund
Manager at Paris-based Tocqueville Finance.
"Investors are not as bearish as they used to be and stock
market valuations in Europe still look relatively attractive,"
said Lemonnier, whose fund company manages 1.4 billion euros
($1.8 billion).
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, stocks on the STOXX
Europe 600 index traded at 10.3 times their one-year
forecast earnings, against a 10-year average of 12.8 and 14.6
times for the U.S. stock index S&P 500.
Lemonnier said he had reduced his fund's holdings in Diageo
, HeidelbergCement and Adidas as a
lot of positive news was already priced in. He bought some late
performers such as Boiron and Saft, which had
robust fundamentals and good valuations.
MARKET IN GOOD SHAPE
Fund managers said the market seemed to be in good shape and
those investors who were waiting for a temporary setback as an
entry point would use every weakness as a buying opportunity.
"Cyclicals, mostly banks, will move up. They are on the way
of bringing their balance sheet in order and they will succeed,"
said Hendrik Leber, managing partner at ACATIS Investment, which
manages 1.2 billion euros.
"Sovereign risks have largely disappeared from their balance
sheets and cheap ECB funding will increase their profitability.
However, at current levels the justified upside (for European
stocks) is about 10 percent. Beyond that, we are moving into
risky territory."
Financials were in demand, with the STOXX Europe 600 banking
sector index up a further 0.6 percent after an advance
of nearly 5 percent in the previous two sessions. The index has
gained more than 20 percent this year.
But technology shares, up 1.2 percent, topped the
gainers' list, led higher by a 14.8 percent surge in Aixtron
on the back of a positive note from Deutsche Bank in
which it upgraded the company to "buy" from "hold".
Charts showed a bullish trend in the medium term, but
indicated some weakness in the near term.
"We might have a bit of consolidation in the short term on
European indexes, before they start rallying again to reach
their targets," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said.