European shares finish at 8-month closing high

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.6 pct
* Europe's volatility index VSTOXX hits four-year low
* Slowdown in outflows from Europe equity funds -EPFR
* Despite 3-month rally, valuation ratios still low
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 16 European stocks ended
higher on Friday, climbing for the fourth straight day and
hitting their highest level since before the market's slump in
late July, as demand for the region's equities recovered while
sovereign debt fears abated.
Insurers helped drive the gains, with AXA up 1.9
percent and Allianz up 1.6 percent, a day after
winning concessions in European Union's tough new capital rules,
potentially saving the sector billions of euros.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.4 percent higher at 1,106.79 points, posting a weekly
gain of 2.5 percent.
"The tension has dropped and risk premiums have fallen. The
LTRO was a game changer, and investors see the glass half full
now," said Jean-Marie Mercadal, chief investment officer of OFI
Asset Management, which has 47.3 billion euros ($62.3 billion)
under management.
"That said, technically, the market is 'overbought' and it's
dangerous to chase the rally after such a rise. I wouldn't be
surprised to see 5-10 percent pullbacks in the next few weeks,
which will offer entry points that investors should use to
significantly increase their exposure to the asset class."
The improvement in confidence was also reflected in a sharp
drop in implied volatility, with the Euro STOXX 50 volatility
index, Europe's 'fear gauge' known as the VSTOXX,
plunging to a low of 17.26 during the session, a level not seen
since late 2007.
The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and
buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the more
willing investors are to invest in higher risk assets such as
stocks.
OUTFLOWS SLOWING DOWN
According to EPFR Global, a research firm that tracks fund
flows, equity funds enjoyed a solid week, with investors showing
a strong preference for exchange traded funds (ETFs), as the Dow
Jones industrial average moved above the key 13,000 point
mark and Tokyo's Nikkei average broke the 10,000 point
level.
"ETFs certainly provide investors with the quickest way to
tap into the latest bounce in global equity markets," EPFR
Global Research Director Cameron Brandt said.
In Europe, though, equity funds experienced another week of
outflows, but the data shows these are moderating, which could
signal a reversal after months of strong outflows, as sentiment
towards the debt-troubled region improves.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
gained 0.6 percent on Friday, ending at 2,608.30 points.
VALUATION STILL CHEAP
Even after the sharp rally since mid-December, stock
valuation levels remain relatively low, with the Euro STOXX 50
trading at 9.2 times 12-month forward earning, well below its
10-year average of 11.6, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
This compares with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6 for
Wall Street's S&P 500 and 10.2 for the MSCI emerging
equities index.
"Compared with 10-year averages, valuation ratios are far
from being excessive, especially as they're calculated with
earnings forecasts that have been slashed by 15 percent over the
past nine months," said Eric Galiegue, head of Valquant, a
Paris-based financial research firm.
"So this recovery rally in stocks can't be derailed by
worries over valuation. The only concern is the speed at which
the rise happened, and the stupefying u-turn in investors'
attitude towards the euro zone debt crisis."
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index gained 0.4
percent, Germany's DAX index added 0.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 climbed 0.4 percent.
Cyclical shares such as miners were on demand, with Rio
Tinto adding 0.9 percent and Anglo American
gaining 1.4 percent, while investors shed shares seen as
defensive, such as pharmaceutical groups GlaxoSmithKline
, Novartis and Roche, down 0.3-0.5
percent.
Nokia surged 5.2 percent after the company's
design chief Marko Ahtisaari told Finnish magazine Kauppalehti
Optio the firm is working on creating a tablet that would stand
out among iPad-challengers.