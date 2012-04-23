Political fears knock Europe's top shares, banks down

* FTSEurofirst down 1.6 percent

* French and Dutch political worries weigh on shares

* Banks fall led by Dutch-listed ING Groep

* Basic resources down after China data

By David Brett

LONDON, April 23 Europe's top shares were lower early on Monday as political tensions in Europe and mixed data from China prompted falls in banking and basic resource stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 16.96 points, or 1.6 percent to 1029.12 by 0745 GMT, having closed out their best week in a month on a high note on Friday.

The index had closed around its 14-day moving average, which proved a ceiling for gains, with Europe's top shares wedged in a range between about 1,025 and 1,055. They were supported by the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the rally that followed the European Central Bank's first offering of ultra-cheap three-year loans to banks in December.

Safe-haven German bunds rose after Socialist Francois Hollande won the first round of France's presidential poll, although President Nicolas Sarkozy could still win a May 6 runoff if he gets the backing of the National Front candidate, who had a surprisingly strong run.

"The outcome was more or less as expected," said Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit Global Research in Munich.

"At first glance Hollande would be a negative for markets, but he's the most realistic political option for France because if Sarkozy were to win it would mean a standstill for France."

Markets were also focusing on the Netherlands, a more stable member of the euro zone, where the government failed to agree on budget cuts, making elections almost unavoidable and casting doubt on its support for future euro zone measures.

"The Netherlands could be a problem because up until now it was a stable partner in the euro zone. This shows the problems and increasing tensions within the area. It's definitely a problem for the market," Unicredit's Stocker said.

There was some positive news for Europe after the International Monetary Fund secured commitments of over $430 billion in funding to help the IMF safeguard economies from the debt crisis in Europe.

But banks, which are hugely exposed to Europe's debt problems, were down 1.4 percent, led by Amsterdam-listed ING Groep, which fell 4 percent.

Basic resource stocks fell 2 percent after HSBC's Flash Purchasing Managers Index showed China's factory output was still contracting, although the index did tick higher.

"China's economy looks set to avoid a hard landing, but the fact is the index is still contracting as it has done for the last six months, and after a decent run (for the miners) the bears have taken hold," a London-based trader said.

Basic resource stocks helped the market climb higher over the past week, with the sector gaining 3.3 percent over the last five trading days and finding support around its 14-day moving average at the 464 level.

M&A BOOST

On the upside, Cable & Wireless Worldwide leapt 16.9 percent, paring the previous session's sharp losses, after Vodafone agreed on Monday to buy the corporate telecoms company for 1.04 billion pounds.

French firm Danone initially rose 2.7 percent after rival Swiss food group Nestle beat it to the purchase of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's infant nutrition business for $11.85 billion.

Nestle was down 3.2 percent.

Elsewhere, Philips Electronics added 5.7 percent after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results, thanks to one-off gains and a stronger performance at its consumer and healthcare divisions, in the first signs of a long-awaited turnaround under its new management.