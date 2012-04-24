European shares rebound, euro zone worries remain

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 percent
* TeliaSonera surges on MegaFon agreement
* Capita falls on placing news
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, April 24 European shares rose on
Tuesday, recovering after sharp falls in the previous session
helped by strength from banking stocks, though gains could be
capped as investors remained tense about the euro zone debt
situation.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.6 percent at 1,027.90
by 0901 GMT, after dropping 2.3 percent to a three-month low on
Monday when political uncertainty and disappointing economic
data revived concerns over the euro zone.
"I think you're going to see selling pressure ... as the
bounce fades out and people start worrying about politics
again," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.
"We're not seeing any serious buying ... it's all
short-term. I expect us to be lower, if not negative, by the end
of the day."
Traders had been eyeing a Dutch debt auction on Tuesday, its
first after the ruling coalition collapsed on Monday in a crisis
over budget cuts, but the figures appeared to assuage any
nerves, and failed to spark any reaction in the bond market.
"Divining the day-to-day moves is more akin to ...
witchcraft than investment since many market participants
operate short-term survival strategies when faced with political
uncertainties they find hard to analyse," said Andrew Bell,
chief executive of Witan, a 1.1-billion pound ($1.77 billion)
investment trust.
By the year-end, Bell reckoned markets are likely to be
higher, fuelled by a combination of moderate economic growth and
easier monetary policy, but anticipates volatility as Europe
fumbles its way towards a balance between austerity and growth.
He added that whilst some European companies are cheap, the
best growth opportunities look to be outside the euro zone.
The MSCI Europe was trading at 10 times its
expected earnings for the next 12 months, compared to a 25-year
average of 14.12, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
Banking stocks, which suffered a 3 percent drop in
the previous session, helped to drive the index's modest
recovery on Tuesday with a 1.2 percent advance.
Investors were hopeful the U.S. Federal Reserve would inject
fresh liquidity into markets, as the U.S. Federal Open Market
Committee starts its latest two-day meeting on Tuesday.
An announcement on interest rates and any possible further
liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve is due at 1630 GMT
on Wednesday.
Teliasonera grabbed the top spot on the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, rising 7.8 percent, as the Nordic
telecoms firm unveiled plans to sell part of its stake in
Russian phone operator MegaFon, which also announced a dividend.
Teliasonera will receive some 22 billion crowns ($3.25
billion) in dividends and from the direct sale of 8.2 percent of
its 43.8 percent stake to Russia's richest man, Alisher Usmanov.
In a second stage, Teliasonera would reduce its stake in
MegaFon to 25.1 percent through an initial public offering of up
to 20 percent of MegaFon in London.
Britain's Capita, meanwhile, was the biggest faller
across Europe, off 5.4 percent, as the outsourcer said it would
raise fresh equity to help to fund an acquisition spree in 2012,
and the company posted a 17 percent increase in first-quarter
sales.
"Today's newsflow reinforces our negative stance on Capita,
with the group's reliance on acquisitions increasing and organic
growth seemingly becoming more working capital-consumptive,
against a backdrop of a stretched balance sheet," Espirito Santo
said in a note, reiterating its "sell" rating on the stock.
ARM Holdings was another significant faller, down 3
percent, as its first-quarter results failed to excite, with the
chip designer, whose chips are used in Apple's iPad and
iPhone, meeting market expectations with a 22 percent rise in
first-quarter profit.