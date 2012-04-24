Banks aid European shares' fragile recovery

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 percent
* Michelin surges as outlook reassures
* TeliaSonera jumps on MegaFon agreement
* Capita weakens on placing news
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, April 24 European shares rose on
Tuesday, bouncing back after sharp falls in the previous session
helped by some strength from banks, though traders placed very
little faith in a market recovery given persistent concerns
about the euro zone debt situation.
"Sell into strength. I think upside is going to remain very
very limited until such time as this European problem is nipped
in the bud, and I can't see that happening any time soon," said
Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets.
Traders had been eyeing a Dutch debt auction on Tuesday, its
first after the ruling coalition collapsed on Monday in a crisis
over budget cuts, but the figures appeared to assuage any
nerves, and failed to spark any reaction in the bond market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.8 percent at 1,029.43
by 1124 GMT, having sunk 2.3 percent to a three-month low on
Monday when political uncertainty and disappointing economic
data revived concerns over the euro zone.
"I think we're in this difficult environment between weak
macro and strong earnings," said Andrew Milligan, head of global
strategy at Standard Life Investments, which has around 155
billion pounds ($250 billion) of assets under management.
"I fear we're going to be in for a period of several weeks
where political uncertainty is high. Unless there is some quite
decisive action by the authorities in Europe I can see European
assets being volatile."
In a busy week for corporate earnings, with oil majors Royal
Dutch Shell and Total as well as drugmakers
GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca among firms set
to report, traders said firms' outlooks will fall under
scrutiny.
"If you start to see a lot of downgrades to outlooks then
really you've got to ask yourself whether or not markets are
slightly overvalued," CMC Markets' Hewson said.
However, in a positive sign, Michelin enjoyed its
biggest one-day percentage rise in nearly seven months, jumping
7.1 percent after its oulook reassured investors.
The world's second-biggest tyremaker confirmed its goal for
stable sales volumes over the full year as it reaffirmed its
2012 target of a "clear increase" in operating income and
positive free cash flow.
Banking stocks, which suffered a 3 percent drop in
the previous session, helped to drive the index's modest
recovery on Tuesday with a 0.9 percent advance.
Investors were hopeful the U.S. Federal Reserve would inject
fresh liquidity into markets, as the U.S. Federal Open Market
Committee starts its two-day meeting on Tuesday.
An announcement on interest rates and any possible further
liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve are due at 1630
GMT on Wednesday.
Teliasonera grabbed the top spot on the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, rising 7.4 percent, as the Nordic
telecoms firm unveiled plans to sell part of its stake in
Russian phone operator MegaFon, which also announced a dividend.
Teliasonera will receive some 22 billion crowns ($3.25
billion) in dividends and from the direct sale of 8.2 percent of
its 43.8 percent stake to Russia's richest man, Alisher Usmanov.
In a second stage, Teliasonera would reduce its stake in
MegaFon to 25.1 percent through an initial public offering of up
to 20 percent of MegaFon in London.
Britain's Capita, meanwhile, was the biggest faller
across Europe, off 6.1 percent, as the outsourcer said it would
raise fresh equity to help fund an acquisition spree in 2012,
and the company posted a 17 percent rise in first-quarter sales.
"Today's newsflow reinforces our negative stance on Capita,
with the group's reliance on acquisitions increasing and organic
growth seemingly becoming more working capital-consumptive,
against a backdrop of a stretched balance sheet," Espirito Santo
said in a note, reiterating its "sell" rating on the stock.
ARM Holdings was another significant faller, down
2.6 percent, as its first-quarter results failed to excite, with
the chip designer, whose chips are used in Apple's iPad
and iPhone, meeting market expectations with a 22 percent rise
in first-quarter profit.