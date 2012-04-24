Bullish company updates help European shares rebound

* FTSEurofirst up 1.1 percent
* Michelin, KPN, Solvay boosted by updates
* Capita knocked by M&A fund raising
* Gains seen limited on Europe debt worries
By David Brett
LONDON, April 24 European shares rebounded on
Tuesday when bullish company earnings updates lifted some of the
politics-driven gloom over equity markets.
The FTSEurofirst closed up 10.74 points, or 1.1
percent at 1,032.50, led by a bounce in some of the previous
session's biggest fallers such as banks, after the index
hit a three-month low on Monday when political uncertainty and
disappointing economic data revived concerns over the euro zone.
On Tuesday, however, big companies boasting bullish updates
such as Michelin helped bring some respite to beaten
down markets.
"Globally I don't think there's any doubt that companies are
in rude health. That's reflected in strong earnings, in high
levels of margins and in very strong balance sheets," Bill
Dinning, head of strategy at Kames Capital, said.
In the current quarter, of the companies that have reported
globaly 67 percent have so far beaten or met earnings
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
French firm Michelin, the world's second-biggest tyremaker,
gained 6.1 percent after confirming its goal for stable sales
volumes over the full year and issuing an upbeat outlook.
Dutch telecom group KPN added 3.7 percent as it
confirmed the outlook for the whole year, despite a 13 percent
decline in first-quarter core profit.
ARM, the British company whose technology powers
Apple's iPad, met market expectations with a 22 percent
rise in first-quarter profit, but concerns over chip supply,
lack of upgrades and Apple's results due after the market close
depressed the share price.
Chemicals and plastics firm Solvay climbed 3.7
percent as it said trading picked up over the first quarter and
forecast profits should rise by half in four years as it focuses
on better performing divisions and makes bolt-on acquisitions.
ACQUIRED EARNINGS
M&A continued to drive equities as cash rich companies look
to buy cheap assets to bolster earnings against a tough economic
backdrop.
TeliaSonera rose 6.6 percent as the Nordic
telecoms firm unveiled plans to sell part of its stake in
Russian phone operator MegaFon, which will also pay a dividend
to all shareholders.
British outsourcing group Capita, increasingly
reliant on acquisitions for growth, fell 6.4 percent as it
raised 274 million pounds ($441 million) selling new shares to
boost its war chest.
Broker guidance left UK tobacco firms BAT and
Imperial Tobacco (IMT) nursing losses of up to 1.8
percent
BofA Merrill Lynch downgraded its ratings for both to
"neutral" from "outperform" and reduced target prices in a
sector review, citing valuation grounds.
International Airlines Group (IAG), however,
bounced 3.6 percent higher as both Credit Suisse and Davy
Research upgraded their respective recommendations on the owner
of British Airways and Iberia, both citing a more favourable
outlook for the carrier.
MARKET OUTLOOK
After a strong start to 2012, the FTSEurofirst and the STOXX
50 have shed around 7.8 and 14 percent,
respectively, as the effects of central bank stimulus has worn
off and worries have grown primarily over SPain's economy.
The fall has left the FTSEurofirst close to bearish
territory, but continues to find support near the 50 percent
retracement level of the LTRO rally that started in December.
"Europe's the wild card. The ECB's done a good job in
providing support to its banking system but it has not yet
really provided significant monetary stimulus to the economy and
we need that to offset domestic austerity," Kames Capital's
Dinning said.
A stable debt auction in the Netherlands assuaged some fears
after the ruling coalition collapsed on Monday in a crisis over
budget cuts, but Europe's debt problem remains a major weight on
European equities.
Mixed U.S. data will do little to lift investor sentiment
towards equities as new U.S. single-family home sales dropped in
March, but still beat analysts' expectations, while U.S.
consumer confidence edged slightly lower in April.
Deutsche Bank said the summer corrections of 2010 and 2011
followed negative macro data surprise cycles beginning in the
spring.
"The recent negative data surprises and softness in equity
markets following on another strong start to the year has
elicited many parallels with the last two years and concerns of
a 'three-peat' performance of risk assets," Deutsche Bank said.