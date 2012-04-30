Debt fears halt European stocks' winning run

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.4 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 fails to break above 200-day moving average
* Spain's GDP data keeps debt crisis in focus
* Appetite for defensive stocks helped limit losses
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 30 European stocks dipped early on
Monday in choppy trade and halted a four-session rally, dragged
down by brewing concerns over Spain's finances.
At 0819 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,050.80 points, after
making early gains.
Losses were limited by gains in sectors seen as defensives.
Pharma stocks Astrazeneca and GlaxoSmithKline
were up 1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, while France
Telecom rose 0.5 percent.
The euro zone debt crisis was back at the front of
investors' minds after data showed Spain's GDP shrank 0.3
percent in January to March on a quarterly basis, beating
economists' forecasts but still showing the country slipping
into recession.
"Coming on top of record unemployment data last week as well
as massive demonstrations against austerity on the streets
yesterday, the problems for European leaders continue to mount
up," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"Given continued rises in unemployment and a crashing
economy, Spanish ministers may be faced with no other choice but
to accept some form of bailout whether they like it or not."
Spain's IBEX lost 0.2 percent in morning trade, down
16.2 percent so far in 2012, strongly underperforming the euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, up 1.2 percent
year-to-date, and Germany's DAX, up 15.9 percent.
"The relative fall of the Spanish index can be partially
attributed to fears of another property market crash, with
construction companies collapsing since January," Societe
Generale strategists wrote in a note.
On Sunday, thousands of people protested across Spain
against spending cuts aimed at reducing the budget deficit and
fixing the economy, crippled by unemployment close to 25
percent.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.2
percent, France's CAC 40 down 0.4 percent, while
Germany's DAX index was up 0.2 percent.
The STOXX 50 index was down 0.4 percent at
2,333.59 points, retreating after running into strong resistance
on its 200-day moving average, at 2,348.58 points.
Charts also show the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
hitting resistance on the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of
the index's pullback from mid-March to late April, at 1,053.23
points.