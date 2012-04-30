Europe stocks halt rally as debt fears bite again

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.6 pct
* Spain's GDP data keeps debt crisis in focus
* Good start of earnings season misleading -SocGen's Panseri
* EPFR data shows big outflows from Europe equity funds
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 30 European stocks were lower
around midday on Monday, snapping a four-session rally after
data showed Spain slipping into recession, focussing investors
on concern over the country's ability to deal with its budget
deficit.
Losses were limited, however, by investors' appetite for
shares seen as safe-haven plays in tougher economic times, with
drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline up
1.1 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, while France Telecom
rose 0.5 percent.
Shares in biotech firm Actelion jumped 19 percent
after the company's new lung and heart drug beat expectations in
a key clinical trial, giving a much-needed boost to its drug
pipeline.
At 1100 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,049.96 points, after
reversing early gains.
Anheuser-Busch InBev was down 1.8 percent after the
world's largest beer maker posted quarterly results that missed
forecast.
Adidas surged 5.5 percent to a record high as the
sporting goods company raised its 2012 profit forecast, saying
sales in China soared 26 percent in the first quarter, helping
it to top sales and profit forecasts.
"The big majority of earnings so far have come above
forecast, which indicates that Europe is not the world and that
companies can find growth elsewhere such as in the United States
and emerging countries," Barclays France fund manager Philippe
Cohen said.
"It's also a sign that the health of European companies is
very different than the health of euro zone states."
Of the 40 percent of STOXX 600 companies that have
reported results so far in the earnings season, 58 percent have
met or beaten analysts' forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine, a big improvement from last earnings season when about
49 percent of companies managed to meet or beat estimates.
But Societe Generale's equity strategist Claudia Panseri
warned that the rising number of better-than-expected corporate
results stem from recent cuts in analysts forecasts, rather than
an improved outlook for profits.
"European profits deterioration (has been) concealed by
consensus management," Panseri wrote in a note.
"The earnings season is underway and first results highlight
that the proportion of companies surprising on the upside is
higher than in the previous quarter. Unfortunately this is
partially due to analysts' downward revisions at the beginning
of the year and not to an improving profits environment."
SPAIN IN FOCUS AGAIN
The euro zone debt crisis was back at the front of
investors' minds on Monday after data showed Spain's GDP shrank
0.3 percent in January to March on a quarterly basis, beating
economists' forecasts but still showing the country slipping
into recession.
"Coming on top of record unemployment data last week as well
as massive demonstrations against austerity on the streets
yesterday, the problems for European leaders continue to mount,"
Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Spain's IBEX fell 0.7 percent, down 17 percent so
far in 2012, strongly underperforming the euro zone's blue chip
Euro STOXX 50 index, up 0.5 percent year-to-date,
and Germany's DAX, up 15.5 percent.
Thousands protested across Spain on Sunday against cuts
aimed at reducing the budget deficit and fixing the economy,
crippled by unemployment close to 25 percent.
Around Europe on Monday, UK's FTSE 100 index was
down 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 down 0.7 percent,
while Germany's DAX index was up 0.2 percent.
The STOXX 50 index was down 0.7 percent at
2,328.71 points, retreating after running into strong resistance
on its 200-day moving average, at 2,348.58 points.
Charts also show the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
hitting resistance early in the session on the 38.2 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the index's pullback from mid-March to
late April, at 1,053.23 points, before reversing gains and
turning negative.
Data from EPFR Global for last week showed outflows from
European equities totaling $4.6 billion - the biggest evacuation
since the week ending August 10 - fuelled by the collapse of the
Dutch government and French socialist candidate Francois
Hollande's victory in the first round of presidential elections,
seen as blows to the consensus that austerity is key to
resolving the region's debt crisis.
The EPFR Global data also shows small contrarian flows into
Spain, Italy, Greece and Netherlands equity funds, suggesting
that some bargain hunters believe the region will manage to
resolve the three-year-old crisis.