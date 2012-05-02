Europe shares fall as data heightens growth fears

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.7 pct
* Euro zone manufacturing report fuels economic, fiscal
concerns
* U.S. data casts shadow on recovery hopes
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 2 European shares fell on Wednesday
after a weak euro zone manufacturing report heightened concerns
about the region's economic crisis and U.S. data dampened
optimism that the world's largest economy could drive growth on
both sides of the Atlantic.
Euro zone banks, which own the lion's share of the
region's government debt, fell 2.9 percent after data suggested
the euro club was slipping further into an economic downturn,
making governments' efforts to reduce their deficits all the
more difficult.
The macro picture became even gloomier in the afternoon,
when U.S. data showed factory goods recorded their biggest
decline in three years in March and companies hired
fewer-than-expected employees in April, casting doubt on the
strength of the economic recovery in Europe's largest export
market.
"The attempt of fiscal repair has clearly begun but it's (a)
very stressful process and for some economies it will be many
years before they're on a more stable path," Jonathan Stubbs, a
strategist at Citigroup, said.
He recommended seeking "defensive growth" among food &
beverage, tobacco and healthcare companies and gaining exposure
to growth in emerging markets through cyclicals such as luxury,
chemicals, basic resources and automotive groups, while he had a
neutral stance on banks on valuation grounds.
"Banks can be a strong performer but that has more to do
with liquidity (injections from central banks) and it's probably
too early to expect the next sugar rush to appear," Stubbs
added.
The weak euro zone data added pressure on the European
Central Bank, which is due to hold a policy meeting on Thursday,
to use its bond buying and other powers to shield weaker euro
members from additional pain.
The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.7 percent to
2,290.31 points, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed down 0.4 percent at 1,043.65 points.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, which measures
put and call options on the cash index and is Europe's main
gauge of investor anxiety, rose 3.9 percent, signaling investors
were taking protection against future losses.
"Going long on volatility is not a bad idea," said Akshay
Kapoor, a director at trading firm Gekko Global Markets.
But technical charts on Euro STOXX's June futures painted a
bullish picture for the next three sessions, according to
Philippe Delabarre, a technical analyst with Trading Central.
"The 30-minute RSI (relative strength index) bounced off a
strong support and prices are supported by a threshold around
2,225," Delabarre said.
June futures for the euro zone blue chip gauge settled at
2,242 on Wednesday, down 17 points from their close before the
International Workers' Day on Monday.
MEDITERRANEAN STORM
Spanish and Italian banks led sector losers as
worse-than-expected domestic manufacturing readings were
accompanied by growing concerns in the trading community about
possible rating downgrades by Moody's, which is due to complete
a review of European banks in early May, starting from lenders
in Spain and Italy.
Italian heavyweights UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
fell 4.6 and 5.7 percent, respectively, with Spanish
peers BBVA and Banco Santander both down over
3 percent.
Societe Generale was an outperformer as it rose 1
percent, with traders saying France's second-largest bank was
lifted by a positive Morgan Stanley comment ahead of
first-quarter results on Thursday.
Banks outside the euro zone fared better, with Switzerland's
biggest bank, UBS, rising 3.7 percent after reporting
strong money flows into its flagship private bank.
But in a sign no institution was safe if the euro zone
crisis and the U.S.'s deficit problems deteriorate, UBS said
that "failure to make progress on these key issues" could dent
its revenues and margins.
Elsewhere, Swisscom was the best performer on
FTSEurofirst 300 index, rising 4.4 percent in volume nearly
three times the 90-day average after reporting a
better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter.