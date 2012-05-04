European shares fall before US payrolls, elections

* FTSEurofirst down 0.3 percent
* Trading subdued ahead of data, elections
* BNP, RBS help banks move marginally higher
* Lafarge gains after update
By David Brett
LONDON, May 4 Europe's leading shares fell early
on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data and a potentially tumultuous
weekend for European politics, where France and Greece have
elections, although banks rose after positive results from Royal
Bank of Scotland and BNP Paribas.
European equities were down 3.13 points, or 0.3
percent at 1,041.26, by 0737 GMT, having surrendered early gains
on Thursday to close broadly flat after weak U.S. data. Low
expectations of fresh central bank measures to boost growth
overshadowed reassuring company earnings.
"Securing a longer-term recovery in the global economy needs
more than repeated quick fixes from monetary policy. That point
was reinforced by the ECB (European Central Bank) yesterday,"
said Ian Williams, equity analyst at Peel Hunt.
"Investors now face the modest hurdle of the U.S. payrolls
numbers before the weekend allows some time for contemplation,"
he said.
The U.S. non farm payrolls, which widely missed expectations
last month, are due out at 1230 GMT.
However, irrespective of how the jobs figure turns out,
traders may look to lighten up on risk ahead of the weekend
because of the French and Greek elections.
"There's worries that a move to left-leaning governments
could signal the start of an anti-austerity movement in politics
that could spread throughout Europe," a London-based trader
said.
Defensive food and beverage shares rose, while basic
resource stocks fell.
UBS said in a research note that in this sort of
environment, quality (defensive stocks) has tended to do well
over the past few years; but while valuations favour the value
style, the uncertainty favours quality.
Banks, however, rose marginally.
UK lender Royal Bank of Scotland was up 1.2 percent as it
reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit
and a big reduction in its balance sheet.
French peer BNP Paribas was 0.3 percent lower in choppy
trade after it revealed stronger first-quarter profits offset by
worse than expected revenues due to a reduction in exposure to
the euro zone's troubled periphery.
France's No.1 listed bank said it had almost wrapped up its
plan to sell assets and cut debt to boost its financial
strength. Its first-quarter profits benefited from the sale of
shares in real estate company Klepierre.
It's early days, but as of Thursday, of the European
companies to report so far this quarter, 54 percent have either
met or beaten expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine data, helped by the international exposure of corporate
Europe (44 percent of revenues come from outside Europe,
according to UBS).
Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, rose
4.5 percent as it continued the bullish earnings theme saying it
expected higher pricing for 2012 after sales and operating
profits rose in the first quarter.
On the downside, Nokia fell 7.3 percent on its
first day of trading after the company's annual general meeting
on Thursday elected Risto Siilasmaa to replace Jorma Ollila as
chairman of the board.
On the macro economic data front in Europe, euro zone retail
sales figures out at 0900 GMT.