European shares slide ahead of U.S. payrolls data

* FTSEurofirst down 0.6 percent
* Growth worries weigh ahead of US jobs data
* Results lift RBS, BNP, Lafarge
By David Brett
LONDON, May 4 Europe's top share index extended
losses in midday trade as weak euro zone economic data, did
little to boost risk appetite among investors ahead of U.S. jobs
numbers and elections in France and Greece over the weekend.
Corporate earnings continued to impress, however, with Royal
Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas and Lafarge
proving companies can still lift profits despite the
austere economic backdrop.
The FTSEurofirst fell 6.31 points, or 0.6 percent
to 1,038.08 by 1035 GMT, having traded in a 40-point range since
early April. It found support around the 1,029 level, the 50
percent retracement of the LTRO rally that began mid-December.
The index surrendered early gains on Thursday to close
broadly flat after weak U.S. data and low expectations of fresh
central bank measures to boost growth overshadowed reassuring
company earnings.
"Investor sentiment has been tested this week by a number of
softer economic data releases," said Jonathan Jackson, head of
equities at Killik & Co. "(The) European Central Bank left its
benchmark rate unchanged ... and continues to press on euro zone
governments to implement much-needed fiscal and labour reforms."
Weighing on sentiment on Friday were worries over the
sustainability of global growth, needed to help countries pay
down their huge debt piles.
Euro zone retail sales and service sector PMI data did
little to imbue investors with confidence ahead of U.S. non farm
payrolls due out at 1230 GMT. The closely-watched number missed
expectations last month by a wide margin and a weaker than
expected number could sharpen concerns about the health of the
world's biggest economy.
Wall Street futures pointed to a weaker opening for U.S.
equities on Friday.
French and Greek elections on Sunday in which voters could
elect anti-austerity governments, threatening to de-rail
Europe's debt plan, were also encouraging traders to lighten up
on risk.
UBS said in a research note that despite attractive
valuations, this sort of uncertain environment has favoured
"quality" defensive stocks over the past few years.
Riskier stocks such as basic resources continue to
underperform defensives like food and beverage, despite
comparative price-to-earnings ratios of less than half, as the
opaque growth outlook sullies sentiment in the sector.
"People who are expecting equity prices to grow in the high
single- or even double-double digits in the balance of 2012 are
likely to be disappointed. If we were to see a crisis in Europe,
then there will be significant downside," said Francesco Curto,
head of the CROCI investment strategy and valuation group at
Deutsche Bank.
BANKS GAIN
The banking sector outperformed a broadly weaker
European equity market after the Royal Bank of Scotland
reported better-than-expected quarterly profit.
"There are a number of notably improving divisional
performances, and balance sheet metrics are strong. We still
dare to dream that RBS could reach 30 pence by Christmas,"
Investec Securities said in a note.
RBS rose 2.5 percent, while part-nationalised British peer
Lloyds Banking Group added 1.2 percent. Both banks and
the sector have underperformed the FTSEurofirst over the past
three months as European debt worries reemerged.
In choppy trade, BNP Paribas climbed 0.9 percent
after France's No.1 listed bank revealed stronger first-quarter
profits but worse than expected revenues, as it reduced exposure
to the euro zone's troubled periphery.
With Spain's troubled economy weighing on sentiment and the
elections in France and Greece, Citigroup lowered earnings per
share estimates for Germany's Commerzbank by up to 30
percent and cut its target price to 1.70 euros assuming any
recovery in commission income is postponed until 2013.
Commerzbank was down 0.3 percent.
Of the European companies to report this quarter to
Thursday, 54 percent have either met or beaten expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, helped by the
international exposure of corporate Europe - 44 percent of
revenues come from outside Europe, according to UBS.
Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, rose
2.3 percent as it continued the bullish earnings theme saying it
expected higher pricing for 2012 after sales and operating
profits rose in the first quarter.
On the downside, Nokia fell 7.3 percent on its
first day of trading after the company's annual general meeting
on Thursday elected Risto Siilasmaa to replace Jorma Ollila as
chairman of the board.
Volumes were light with the FTSEurofirst trading just 34
percent of its average 90-day volume approaching midday.