European stocks hit 2012 trough on Greek vote

* Euro STOXX 50 down 1.4 pct, hits lowest since December
* Greek bourse down 7.9 pct, banks sink
* If Greece fails to form coalition, steeper losses seen
* French vote adds uncertainty, but less of a concern
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, May 7 European equities slumped to 4-1/2
month lows on Monday after elections in France and Greece that
reflected deep public discontent over austerity measures and
cast doubt over the euro zone's ability to fix its debt crisis.
In Greece, voters turned away in droves from the parties
that had agreed to the international bailout that has kept the
country solvent.
The two parties failed to win enough votes to form a
governing coalition, plunging the country and the wider euro
zone into political uncertainty and opening the door to possible
fresh elections as soon as next month. (ID:nL5E8G707V)
In France, Socialist Francois Hollande claimed the
presidency from Nicolas Sarkozy. The move was widely expected
but investors anxiously awaited details of his economic
programme after he proposed a tax for the ultra rich, a
financial transactions levy and a longer timeframe for
eliminating the country's deficit.
"The election results at the weekend are not helpful to
calming the worries already in the market after disappointing
(U.S.) payrolls report on Friday. The political uncertainty is
increasing and over time the euro zone political landscape looks
less predictable," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy
at Baader Bank.
"Global investors are waking up to the situation in Europe,
that things are not running that smoothly. (Recent euro zone
data) certainly heightens fears that we are in a more prolonged
slump, and that might be further accentuated by political
uncertainty."
The Euro STOXX 50 index of top euro zone bluechips was down
1.4 percent at 2,217.38 points, after falling as far
as 2,204.73 - its lowest level since late December 2011.
The benchmark Greek index slumped 7.9 percent in
early trade to its lowest since January, while the Greek banking
sector tumbled 19 percent
"We are very worried about Greece, it (will) be difficult to
make a new coalition. I hope they will do it, because if they
don't we are heading for 10-15 percent downside for the European
stock market," said Francois Duhen, equity strategist at CM-CIC
Securities in Paris.
"If they cannot get a coalition which will provide what they
promised to the EU and the IMF, they will not be given more
money and they will go bankrupt. Then there is a risk of
contagion to Portugal and Spain."
The Spanish market fell 1.5 percent, Portugal was
down 0.6 percent and Germany lost 1.6 percent.
Against that, a drop of 1.2 percent on the French CAC
did not stand out.
"For France, we have more or less what was expected,
investors had the time to adapt to that in advance. Plus there
has been no attack against the financial world (in Hollande's
victory speech) which is very important ... So based on this I
do not expect the French market to underperform," Duhen said.
Implied volatility on the Euro STOXX 50 index, seen as a
barometer of investor risk aversion, spiked to four-month highs
.
Market moves were exacerbated by relatively subdued volumes
with Britain shut for a public holiday.
Banks - which have the most direct exposure to euro zone's
sovereign debt and have already had to make big writedowns on
Greek exposure - were among the worst hit sectors.
Credit Agricole slumped to an all-time low as the
Greek election result revived concern about a possible exit from
the euro zone and the effect such a move would have on the
French bank's Greek unit Emporiki. (ID:nL5E8G71PV)
There were few corporate announcements to detract investors
from the politics. BASF, the world's largest chemical
maker by revenue, saw its shares drop 2.6 percent after saying
it believes southern Europe is in a recession and expects the
continent's economy to barely grow this year. (nL1E8G4CPB)