European shares extend rebound in late rally

UPDATE 2-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
LONDON May 7 European shares extended their rebound towards the close of the trading session on Monday, with a technical bounce helped further by a surge in Spanish and Italian stocks.
The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips was up by 1.6 percent at 2,284.88 points at 1517 GMT, with the Spanish and Italian stock markets up by around 2.7 percent.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.