版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一 23:18 BJT

European shares extend rebound in late rally

LONDON May 7 European shares extended their rebound towards the close of the trading session on Monday, with a technical bounce helped further by a surge in Spanish and Italian stocks.

The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips was up by 1.6 percent at 2,284.88 points at 1517 GMT, with the Spanish and Italian stock markets up by around 2.7 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐