European shares fall on Spanish, Greek woes

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.2 pct

* Spanish banks weigh on cash call expectations

* Political impasse in Greece raises breakout concerns

* Ibex 35 down 3.2 pct, Euro zone banks down 3.4 pct

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, May 9 European shares hit new four-month lows on Wednesday, with banks weighing on concerns about new, dilutive cash calls at Spanish banks and a political stalemate in crisis-struck Greece.

Spanish banks were among top fallers after financial sources said Spain would demand its banks raise around a further 35 billion euros in provisions against loans that are currently sound in their property portfolios, piling further pressure on banks as they battle to find extra capital. (ID:nL5E8G8H7H)

The move came as the Spanish government was rescuing troubled Bankia, down 6.7 percent on Wednesday, and devising plans for banks to siphon real estate assets into separate holding companies, in a bid to rebuild confidence in a sector where huge losses have raised fears the country may need an international bailout.

"Construction (and) real estate is the most troubled sector in Spain but you do have another 80 percent of the loan book where you have concerns," Benjie Creeland-Sandford, an analyst at Macquarie Research, said.

"If the sector does need the capital, is the sovereign in a position to stand behind those capital raisings? That would put additional strains on the sovereign's funding position ... (and) increase the likelihood that Spain would look to receive some form of euro zone support package."

Spanish lending giants were among top fallers Banco Santander and BBVA, shedding 5.2 and 5.1 percent respectively, while smaller lenders Caixabank shed 6.2 percent.

They weighed on Spain's Ibex 35, which was by far the worst performer among top national European indexes as it dropped 3.2 percent, and the STOXX 600 Euro zone banking index , which was down 3.4 percent.

Outperforming was Germany's Commerzbank, up 0.7 percent, after it announced it achieved a capital base that comfortably meets European Union requirements. (ID:nL5E8G90DQ)

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1 percent at 1,006.94 points at 1047 GMT, having traded half of its 90-day volume average.

The Euro STOXX 50 was down 1.2 percent at 2,209.81 points, heading towards a technical support area at 2,204 points, a low hit on Monday.

The index was down around 250 points since the start of April, weighed down by concerns about deteriorating economic momentum in the euro zone, where a sovereign debt crisis had resurfaced after central bank money ensured a relatively calm first quarter.

Greece remained at the centre of investors' fears amid speculation the country could be pushed out of the euro zone as Athens struggled to form a government after Sunday's inconclusive elections. (ID:nL5E8G8FZ4)

Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras was meeting the leaders of Greece's mainstream parties on Wednesday to try to form a coalition government, an effort seen as doomed after he demanded they first agree to tear up the country's EU/IMF bailout deal.

"The fear that Greece is going to leave the euro area is driving markets at the moment," Karen Olney, a strategist at UBS said.

"We don't think Greece is going to leave the euro area but sentiment has gone very much against that.

"Until you know whether the IMF is going to give money to Greece, the market is going to be volatile."

Credit Suisse also said that a new bail-out for Greece remained more likely than a euro break-up, but raised the probability of the latter happening to 10 percent and that of Greece exiting the euro from 5 percent to 15 percent.

The bank remained underweight on continental European stocks and continued to buy dollar earners such as drugs companies.

Elsewhere, British engineer Weir Group was bottom of the FTSEurofirst 300, shedding 6.8 percent after its oil and gas division posted dismal order figures for the first part of the year due to faltering demand for shale pumps in its key U.S. market. (ID:nL5E8G9104)