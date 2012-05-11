RPT-European shares extend fall ahead of U.S. open

LONDON May 11 Leading European shares fell to a
new intraday low on Friday, with traders citing a fresh bout of
selling ahead of the New York market open and ongoing fears over
the Spanish and Greek economies.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.1 percent to a
new intraday low of 1,006.89 points, with the Spanish stock
market down by more than 3.5 percent while the Athens
bourse lost 4.7 percent - its lowest level since late
1992.
Spain's economy minister on Friday said the country's banks
would have to increase their provisions against real estate
assets and loans, and that public funds for the banks would be
less than 15 billion euros, as part of a sector reform.