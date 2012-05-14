European shares drop on Greek deadlock, Chinese slowdown

* FTSEurofirst down 1.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 2 pct
* Euro zone banks fall 3 percent on Greek impasse, Spain's
reform
* Miners weigh as Beijing's reserve cut fails to reassure
market
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 14 European shares traded sharply
lower on Monday as Greece's failure to form a government
threatened to deepen the euro zone crisis and signs that China
was struggling to shore up its economy also dented sentiment.
Euro zone banks fell 3 percent by 0755 GMT after
Greek political leaders failed in their latest efforts to form a
ruling coalition, raising the spectre the country may exit the
euro zone and sending the common currency to a four-month low.
Adding to the negative tone, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in
an election in Germany's most populous state, a result that
could embolden the leftist opposition to step up attacks on her
European austerity policies.
"It's a real headache because the political framework is
going against any kind of risky assets," Franz Wenzel, chief
strategist at AXA Investment Managers in Paris, said.
"We are in for a month or two of fairly bumpy markets at
least. The most cyclical stocks will suffer most and, of course
financials."
Wenzel expected investors to position themselves "very, very
defensively", taking money out equities and into cash or German
Bunds.
His views were echoed by UBS, which cut its equity
allocation to "neutral" from "overweight", flagging that Greece
heading for a "hard landing" on its debt and Spain was
struggling to finance the required recapitalisation of its
financial sector.
Banco Santander and Bankia were down 3.4
percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, as they announced they
would set aside an extra 2.7 billion euros and 2.1 billion euros
to meet new government requirements aimed at cleaning up the
country's sickly property market.
"Higher provisions will generate significant losses for
banks in 2012-2013, as we see dividends at risk and further
adjustments once independent appraisals from foreign advisors
are finalized," JPMorgan said in a note.
"While we welcome the Government moving ahead in loss
recognition, these measures are simply not enough, in our view,
as we consider that external aid to clean up the banking system
remains the best and cheapest option for Europe long term."
Spain's Ibex 35 index was the worst performer among
major European indexes, falling 2.5 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.4 percent at 1,007.95
and the Euro STOXX50 was down 2 percent at 2,210.23.
Basic resources stocks, down 1.8 percent, also
weighed amid worries about slowing growth in top commodities
consumer China, which failed to appease markets with a cut to
banks' cash reserve requirements on Saturday.
Analysts said monetary policy easing steps taken since the
final quarter of last year might be insufficient to deal with
the downturn and China may need a back-up plan to stop economic
growth being cut short by a surprise dip in demand at home and
abroad.
"This move was well expected, given the very disappointing
April activity data released last Friday," Societe Generale said
in a note. "We think any easing measures will still be
implemented in a much more cautious manner than in 2008/9.
Things may continue getting worse before they get better
slowly."
Holcim, the world's second largest cement maker,
was a rare gainer after saying it was launching a targeted
programme aimed at increasing operating profit by at least 1.5
billion Swiss francs ($1.62 billion) by the end of 2014, sending
the shares up 1.7 percent to top the FTSEurofirst 300 index.