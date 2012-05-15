European shares boosted off lows, concerns remain

* German GDP helps boost FTSEurofirst 0.3 pct higher

* Euro zone data, ZEW in focus next

* Greek concerns, mixed corporate picture weigh

* Technicals suggest too soon to talk of a rebound

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, May 15 European equities bounced up from 2 012 lows on Tuesday, lifted by surprisingly strong German economic data, but concerns about the future of the euro zone and the possibility of Greece's exit from the bloc kept investors in a cautious mood.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,007.47 points at 0735 GMT after sinking as low as 998.62 the previous day to levels not seen since December.

The Frankfurt-based DAX rose 0.6 percent after data showed German gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms - five times as fast as expected.

"The net export side was contributing to growth in the first quarter ... It certainly is the reason why the opening seems to be quite robust today," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank. "But it is hard to see where the relief (for markets) is coming from on a more sustained basis."

A string of upbeat corporate reports helped sentiment on Tuesday, including a strong start from new French mobile operator Iliad, rising revenues at Aeroports de Paris and security giant G4S, as well as forecast-beating figures from telecoms-to-media group Vivendi .

So far, 59 percent of European large caps have met or beaten forecasts with first quarter earnings, up from 52 percent who did so with full-year 2011 results, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

But the figures mask the fact that the numbers in themselves are weak - with earnings on average down by a third versus year-ago levels - and the positive surprises are largely due to the fact that expectations have been knocked so low.

Underlining the ongoing problems in the region, steelmaker ThyssenKrupp gave a grim outlook for the rest of the year as the euro zone crisis crimps demand for factories and new equipment, sending its shares down 3.8 percent.

Greece remained a key concern. Euro zone finance ministers dismissed talk of Greece leaving the euro zone as "propaganda and nonsense" on Monday, and signalled that they might be prepared to soften some of the targets of its bailout programme.

The comments offered some relief for investors concerned about the unpredictable consequences of any Greek exit, but such a move would depend on Greece forming a government that signs up to the plan, which looks unlikely, at least in the near term.

"Overall, risk averse tone is set to continue and any respite is likely to prove short-lived," strategists at Credit Agricole CIB said in a note, adding that Greek concerns likely had a negative impact on the May German ZEW sentiment index due at 0900 GMT.

Investors will also look to first-quarter euro zone GDP numbers, out at the same time, to see whether the strong performance from Germany was enough to keep the economy of the bloc as a whole from contracting.

Technical strategists cautioned against reading too much into the rebound in which Euro STOXX 50 added 0.5 percent to 2,212.55 points to recover some of its losses on Monday, when it sank to a five-month intra-day low of 2,187.15.

"I wouldn't call it a rebound yet ... It's a stabilisation after several days of down movement," said Petra Kerssenbrock, analyst at Commerzbank.

"If we make new lows, then the correction is likely to continue," she added, highlighting 2,125 as the next key level for the Euro STOXX 50 below Monday's troughs.