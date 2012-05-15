European shares dip into the red

LONDON May 15 European shares turned slightly lower on Tuesday morning after a short-lived uptick from four-year lows, weighed by worse-than-expected economic data from Italy and ongoing worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent to 1,002.77 at 0852 GMT after trading as high as 1,011.78 in early trade.

Italy's economy slid further into recession in the first three month of this year, the third consecutive quarterly decline in activity and the steepest economic contraction for three years, preliminary figures showed on Tuesday.

"Italian GDP removed that nice warm feeling we had from (better-than expected) German number and probably any hope of avoiding a technical recession (in the euro zone)" Will Hedden, a sales trader at IG Index said.