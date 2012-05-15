版本:
European shares turn positive after U.S. data

LONDON May 15 European shares turned positive after the publication of U.S. economic data which showed that retail sales had edged up while manufacturing in New York state also bounced higher in May.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had been flat before the publication of the data, was up 0.1 percent at 1,005.30 points by 1240 GMT.

