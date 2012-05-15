版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 15日 星期二 21:08 BJT

Europe shares fall to new 2012 lows on Greek worries

LONDON May 15 European shares gave up earlier gains to fall to their lowest level since the start of 2012 after Greek politicians failed to agree a government during talks held on Tuesday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.8 percent at 996.03 points by 1305 GMT - its lowest level so far this year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐