European shares rebound from lows, stay vulnerable

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.6 percent
* Auto shares advance after last week's sell-off
* Charts point to a resumption of downtrend
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 21 European shares rebounded from
five-month lows on Monday as investors bought into some stocks
that had been badly hit in the previous week's sell-off,
although charts signaled the bounce could be short-lived and its
downtrend could resume again.
Mounting concerns about the risk of a chaotic Greek exit
from the euro, which would damage the region's banking system
and the global economy, are likely to keep a lid on a bounce in
shares, analysts said, adding stock picking could be the best
investment strategy for now.
"The possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone is not yet
fully priced in and there is scope for things to get even
worse," said Felicity Smith, fund manager at Bedlam Asset
Management, which manages about $700 million.
"The equity market as a whole is not a good place to be, but
there are selective places where you will make money. The better
managed companies are financially strong and they are not
reliant on banks to the same extent," she said.
She liked German fashion house Gerry Weber, saying
the company had expanded abroad very cautiously, was still
growing and had efficient logistics in place.
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown
Stockbrokers, also said investors were looking to identify
stable, strong cash-generating companies which were diversified
geographically.
"It's a kind of bottom-up approach rather than a top-down
approach," Hunter said, adding that companies such as
Vodafone could be a good investment choice.
Vodafone was up 0.7 percent, while Gerry Weber climbed 1.6
percent, outperforming the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top European shares, which was up 0.6 percent at 976.35 points
at 1110 GMT after falling to 964.66, its lowest since December.
It fell 5.1 percent last week - its worst since September,
hurt by growing fears about the ability of Spain and Greece to
deal with their debts and fix their troubled banking sectors.
Spain's IBEX share index fell 0.8 percent on Monday,
while Italy's FTSE MIB was down 0.7 percent. The
benchmark Athens general index dropped 0.3 percent.
"The fact remains that there is still a question mark over
Greece," Hunter said. "There is a great deal of cash on the
sidelines, waiting to be invested. But with the uncertainty,
that money is likely to stay on the sidelines."
The Group of Eight economies on Saturday recognised problems
among European banks and gave verbal backing for Greece to stay
in the euro, but markets were sceptical.
"Rather than a clear-cut and fully voluntary process, we
think that a Greek exit would emerge as the unwanted conclusion
of a series of micro-decisions on the austerity package, bank
recapitalisation and ECB involvement," Deutsche Bank said.
AUTOS SUPPORT
The market was supported by sectors that had fallen sharply
during last week's market rout.
The European auto index, up 2 percent, was the top
gainer, boosted by a 4.4 percent gain by Renault after
UBS added the French carmaker to a favourite list that has 11
companies.
Fiat rose 5.7 percent on a positive note from
Bernstein Research .
The auto index had fallen 7.7 percent last week, exceeding
losses incurred in the broader market, which fell mainly on
concerns Greece might quit the euro zone and Spain's ailing
banks might cripple the country's already slumping economy.
European banks were up 0.4 percent, partly recouping
a 8.7 percent decline last week. Banco Popolare jumped
11.6 percent after BofA Merrill raised its stance on the bank to
"buy" from "neutral".
Charts, however, painted a gloomy picture about the euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which was up
0.3 percent at 2,152.09 after falling 4.9 percent last week.
"We could just see a relief rally for a couple of days,"
Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior technical analyst at ING
Commercial Banking, said. "The index will face a strong
horizontal resistance area between 2,185 and 2,255 from where
the downtrend should resume."
This month's intermediate highs and last December's low were
set to provide strong resistance. Charts showed the index could
find support at around November lows of 2,065.