European shares recover ahead of EU summit

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.9 pct
* Indexes still in downward channels despite rally
* 'Upside risk' seen at Wednesday's EU summit
* Spain's troubled banking sector still in focus
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, May 22 European stocks rose on Tuesday,
extending the previous day's tentative recovery from a two-month
slump as expectations of new measures to fight the euro zone
debt crisis and reports about Chinese infrastructure investments
boosted sentiment.
At 0820 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.9 percent at 983.64 points, while the
euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.9
percent at 2,170.72 points.
Traders said they were cutting short positions and starting
to buy a number of battered stocks ahead of an informal meeting
of European leaders on Wednesday at which EU leaders could agree
more measures to fight the debt crisis and stimulate growth.
"Although Greek problems aren't resolved and worries over
other troubled euro zone countries are still around, it seems
sellers might have capitulated last week, which is triggering a
rebound," said Guillaume Dumans, derivatives trader and co-head
of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using behavioural
finance to monitor investor sentiment.
On Monday, French President Francois Hollande said he wanted
all options discussed to boost growth when the region's leaders
meet on Wednesday. Proposals are expected to include boosting
the paid-in capital of the European Investment Bank and plans
for 'project bonds' underwritten by the EU budget to finance
infrastructure.
Euro zone banks, which have plummeted 35 percent in
two months, gained ground on Tuesday, with Credit Agricole
up 2.1 percent and UniCredit up 3.4 percent.
The region's banks - the main holders of debt of countries
such as Greece and Spain - have tumbled to extremely low
valuation levels, with Credit Agricole and UniCredit trading at
price-to-book ratios of 0.18 and 0.28 respectively.
Cyclical shares such as heavyweight miners were also pacing
the gains on Tuesday, lifted by a report saying China would
fast-track approvals for infrastructure investments to reverse a
slowdown in economic growth.
Recent sluggish macro data has suggested the world's
second-largest economy is heading for a sixth straight quarter
of slowing growth, fuelling worries of a hard landing.
Rio Tinto was up 3.7 percent and BHP Billiton
up 2.7 percent.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.9
percent, Germany's DAX index up 1 percent, and France's
CAC 40 up 0.9 percent.
Spain's IBEX, which sank to a 2003 low last week,
was up 0.6 percent, with gains limited by lingering worries over
the country's troubled banking sector.
The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said Spain's
banks could need another 76 billion euros ($97 billion) to cover
loan losses as the country's deteriorating economy could drive
bad debts as high as 260 billion euros.
"It's a major issue for Spain as well as for Europe. The
potential losses are significantly above what has been
provisioned," said Arnaud Poutier, co-head of IG Markets France.
"If Spain's real estate bubble bursts, looking at what
happened in Ireland, this could burn something between 50
percent and 75 percent of the banks' capital. That's pretty
negative for the whole banking sector as well as equities in
general."
Despite the two-day rally, all major European equity indexes
remain in downward channels, with no technical signal of a
reversal.
The Euro STOXX 50 index was capped by a strong resistance
level at 2,169.89 points, which represents the 23.6 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the index's sharp drop from late April
to last Friday.