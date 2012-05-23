European shares fall on caution ahead of EU meeting

* FTSEurofirst down 0.9 percent
* Risk assets fall ahead of EU meeting
* Greek, Spanish banks stability in focus
* Burberry falls after missing profit forecasts
By David Brett
LONDON, May 23 Europe's top shares fell early on
Wednesday, reversing a two-session rally and tracking losses
overnight on Wall Street as caution prevailed ahead of an EU
meeting, which is expected to discuss ways to shore up Europe's
economy.
At 0749 GMT, The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 8.59 points, or 0.9 percent at 985.08,
having gained 2.5 percent in the last two trading days, while
the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index shed
26.85 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,166.00.
Investors awaited a meeting of European leaders where
amongst other things it is expected the idea of regional bonds
jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states will be
discussed. New French President Francois Hollande supports the
proposal but German Chancellor Angela Merkel is opposed to it.
"Most are expecting no concrete solution out of the meeting,
just a few ideas discussed on how to boost growth with no real
commitment to carry them out; while Angela Merkel is almost
certain to reject any proposal by Francois Hollande in relation
to euro bonds," Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari, said.
Basic resource stocks, the previous session's top
gainers, were the sharpest fallers on Wednesday as investors
switched into risk-off mode, while banks, heavily
exposed to the fortunes of the euro zone, also posted early
losses.
Fears that Greece may have to leave the euro grew after Dow
Jones quoted former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos as saying
Greece had no choice but to stick with a painful austerity
programme or face a damaging exit from the euro zone.
BANKS FOCUS
With newsflow from the euro zone guiding the markets, Greek
banks will be in focus again as they need urgent funds to
stabilise the sector, while in Spain the government is expected
to announce its plan to restructure the recently nationalised
Bankia.
Adding to investors' concerns, Dutch politician Geert
Wilders, who aims to turn a Sept. 12 election into a referendum
on the euro and EU membership, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday aimed
at postponing the Dutch parliament's ratification of Europe's
permanent bailout fund until after the vote.
The recent resurfacing of the euro zone crisis is already
taking its toll on earnings momentum, with companies in the
European periphery suffering steeper cuts to consensus
expectations than their peers in the region's core, Deutsche
Bank data showed.
Wall Street Computer major Dell Inc forecast
disappointing second-quarter revenue as U.S. and European
corporate tech spending weakens.
British luxury brand Burberry shed 5.2 percent, the
top European blue chip faller, after the firm posted an
underlying pretax profit of 376 million pounds, narrowly missing
analysts' average forecast.
Luxury goods shares have wobbled in recent months over
worries that Europe's long-running debt crisis could help
trigger an economic slowdown in emerging markets such as China.
On the upside, Carrefour bounced 5.6 percent as
Credit Suisse double-upgraded Europe's largest retailer to
"outperform" from "underperform" and lifted its target price by
25 percent to 17.50 euros, citing the arrival of new chief
executive Georges Plassat as the catalyst.
"We don't yet know the precise detail of any plans but,
given his strong retail background/experience, we hope and
expect him to push through and, importantly, sustain
long-overdue radical change," Credit Suisse said in a note.
Defensive shares such as German drugmaker Merck KGaA
and British utility National Grid were among
the few gainers as investors' risk appetite faded.
UBS said in an equity strategy note that investors have been
net buyers of defensives over the last nine weeks, and last week
saw the second-biggest net buying of defensives in nine months,
showing just how cautious market sentiment is in the light of
the gloomy macro economic environment.