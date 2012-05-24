Europe shares rally, rebound seen short-lived

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.1 percent * Recovery follows steep sell off, some see value * Weak data prompts expectations of stimulus from ECB * Greek crisis unresolved, rally seen short-lived By Toni Vorobyova LONDON, May 24 Investors snapped up heavily sold-off European equities on Thursday, betting that weak economic data could prompt stimulus from central banks, but with the Greek crisis still unresolved the rally was seen short-lived. Euro zone purchasing managers indices (PMIs) pointed to a deeper than expected slowing of activity in the private sector, while the German Ifo showed the possibility of a Greek euro exit knocking confidence in the region's strongest economy. Although gloomy in itself, the data raised expectations of equities-friendly action from the European Central Bank. European markets also played catch up with U.S. markets, which staged a late session come back on Wednesday. The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.1 percent at 982.61 points, recouping roughly half of the previous day's drop and recovering from five-month lows of 964.66 set last week. For some, the steepness of the sell-off - which has seen the pan-European index shed 11 percent since mid-March - has offered up opportunities and attractive valuations. "I don't think it (European equities) is a bad place to invest - there are the overwhelming problems in the macroeconomic environment but when you look at some of the underlying stocks, there is definitely good value, especially after the markets have fallen heavily in May and had a difficult April," said Jaspal Phull, portfolio manager at Stenham Asset Management. However investors overall remained cautious, focusing on companies which make money outside Europe and on defensive sectors, such as utilities, which rose 1.7 percent. "In the short term the equity traders can chase the market for a day or two to the upside if they think the ECB is doing something ... However I would not make the conclusion that any bad news is sufficiently priced into equities, this is definitely not the case," said an equities strategist at a major European bank. Underlining the lack of conviction in the rally, volumes were relatively subdued, with 95 percent of the average 90-day daily volume traded on the FTSEurofirst, and 86 percent on the broader STOXX 600. "It's just fatigue on the downside. The fear factor hasn't gone away," said Martin Tormey, head of equity trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers in Dublin. "You might get a day or two of respite, but until there is some deal around Greece the market is going to remain nervous." The Greek stock market steeply underperformed, dropping 4.5 percent to its lowest level in two decades. Officials told Reuters that euro zone countries will prepare individual contingency plans for a possible Greek exit. Goldman Sachs said in a note that European equities were likely to remain volatile for some time and that it was sticking to a cautious stance on risk assets. Charts, too, pointed to further downside for markets - including euro zone's year-to-date star Germany - after a possible short rally. "We had a bounce from the 6,200 support zone (on the DAX), which suggests some range/consolidation to be in place over the next few days. (But) the long-term view remains bearish," said Dmytro Bondar, technical strategist at RBS, forecasting that the index could fall to 6,000 and below from Thursday's close of 6,315.89 points.