Europe shares cut losses as EU calls to help banks

By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 30 European shares pared losses on
Wednesday after the European Commission called for a
recapitalisation of euro zone banks from its permanent bailout
fund, although sentiment remained fragile and charts painted a
bearish picture for equities.
The Commission said the euro zone must boost growth and cut
debt to regain investor confidence, but should also move towards
a banking union and consider euro bonds. It also said the
vicious circle of weak banks and indebted sovereigns lending to
each other needed to be broken.
Spain's benchmark IBEX stock index briefly turned
positive and was last down 0.4 percent. The index hit a
nine-year low earlier in the session and is down about 27
percent this year.
At 1202 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.6 percent at 985.19 points, after
falling to a low of 976.25 earlier. The index has fallen about 6
percent this month on euro zone troubles, with concerns rising
about Spain's troubled banks.
Investors stayed jittery as the yield premium investors
demand to hold 10-year Spanish bonds rather than German
benchmarks rose to 540 basis points, the highest since the
launch of the euro, while Spanish yields rose to 6.6 percent.
Funding costs are seen as unsustainable beyond 7 percent.
"These are dangerous signs as in the past, crossing such
levels led Portugal, Greece and Ireland to seek international
bailout," Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities, said.
"If things don't improve and the European Central Bank
doesn't intervene in the bond market, the fear of a collapse of
the euro zone will rise and stocks could easily fall 10 percent
in a couple of weeks."
European basic resources index, down 2 percent, was
the top faller, mirroring a sharp decline in key base metals
prices, on indications that China may take a cautious approach
in stimulating its economy.
RISK ON, RISK OFF
Some analysts saw a ray of hope.
"It's a brave move to buy European equities in the current
environment, but our sentiment indicator is slowly getting out
of the 'risk off' territory and indicating that there is no
urgency to get out of your holdings in riskier assets," said
Julien Turc, head of cross-asset quantitative strategy at
Societe Generale.
"If it stabilises around the current level, I wouldn't
object to keeping long equity positions," he said, adding the
risk indicator was based on six variables and an average of
implied volatility and other risk premia across various asset
classes.
But charts remained bearish and showed the blue chip Euro
STOXX 50 index's 50-day moving average crossed below
the 200-day moving average, a strongly bearish technical signal
called 'death cross'.
The index was down 0.5 percent at 2,148.77 points.
"We recommend to stay away from the Euro STOXX 50," Petra
von Kerssenbrock, analyst at Commerzbank, said. "This crossing
also indicates that the weakness is likely to continue."
She saw the first support for the index at around 2,112, a
low in May, and then near 2,065, a low point reached in
November. On the upside, the first resistance was seen at 2,200
as it was tested several times on the way down and had now
become a near-term resistance level, she added.
Among individual movers, Italian truck and tractor maker
Fiat Industrial rose 2.3 percent after saying it wanted
to merge its farm equipment unit CNH into the group, a
further step to simplify its structure after the spin-off from
carmaker Fiat in 2010.