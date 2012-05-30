版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 5月 30日 星期三

European shares extend losses after Greek poll

LONDON May 30 European shares extended losses on Wednesday afternoon after a poll showed a Greek anti-austerity party gained the lead ahead of elections next month that may determine whether the debt-laden country stays in the euro.

Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA party has taken the lead over the pro-bailout conservatives, a poll showed on Wednesday, sending shares in European banks back into the red after a short-lived rebound.

They weighed on the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which was down 1 percent at 981.03 points.

