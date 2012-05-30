CORRECTED-European shares fall as Spanish crisis deepens

LONDON May 30 European shares fell sharply in
light volume on Wednesday and looked poised for further jitters
amid signs that Spain's economic and banking crisis was
deepening and on renewed concerns Greece may fall out of the
euro zone.
Spain's Ibex 35 index fell 2.8 percent to a fresh
9-year low as investors worried that soaring borrowing costs may
force the country, engaged in an expensive recapitalisation of
its banking sector, to seek an international bailout.
.
The European Commission offered Madrid more time to reduce
its budget deficit and direct aid to recapitalise distressed
banks - two measures that had so far been opposed by Europe's
paymaster, Germany.
"Right now we're in a sort of suspicious vacuum of support
coming from Germany, which is making the market slightly
nervous," said Arthur van Slooten, a strategist at Societe
Generale, who recommended investing in U.S. Treasuries and
corporate bonds to protect one's capital from the euro zone
crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed 1.5
percent lower at 975.86 points, having traded 105 percent of its
90-day volume average. The blue-chip Euro STOXX 50,
which fell 2 percent, traded 70 percent of its volume average.
The index extended losses in the afternoon, when a Greek
poll showed that an anti-austerity party had gained the lead
ahead of elections next month that may determine whether the
debt-laden country stays in the euro.