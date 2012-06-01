European shares extend losses after weak EU data

LONDON, June 1 European shares extended losses on Friday after a slew of data which showed that the euro zone debt crisis was hurting the region's biggest economies.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at 969.02 points by 0817 GMT.

A business survey on Friday showed that the euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted at its steepest pace in nearly three years in May, while Italy's April jobless rate reached a new record high of 10.2 percent.