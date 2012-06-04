European shares steady after sell-off

* EuroSTOXX 50 flat
* Automakers under pressure
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 4 European shares traded flat on
Monday after opening lower in the wake of grim economic data
across the globe last week that prompted some investors to bet
on the greater likelihood of policy action from global central
banks.
The EuroSTOXX 50 was flat at 2,069.55 by 0853
GMT, having slid on Friday after a dismal U.S. jobs report
capped a week of soft economic data from China and growing
problems in Europe as Spain's bank crisis deepened.
Trading volumes were weak, at 20 percent of the 90-day daily
average.
"Everybody is now waiting for what decision the ECB will
take on Wednesday and what (U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben)
Bernanke will announce on Thursday. There are strong
expectations that something will happen, otherwise the market
will go much further down," said Francois Duhen, strategist at
CM-CIC Securities.
Petra Kerssenbrock, technical strategist at Commerzbank,
sees 2,000 as the next good support area for the EuroSTOXX 50,
noting a "deterioration of the market breadth", with a number of
stocks alongside the DAX having fallen through their 200-day
moving averages on Friday, also exerting pressure on the
EuroSTOXX 50.
"We will remain bearish for quite some time longer. What we
need for technical improvement is either a trading bottom
pattern or a clear sell off, but at the moment it's still wait
and see," she said.
The auto sector came under pressure after data late
on Friday showed automakers posted strong sales gains in the
United States in May compared with the same month last year. But
the sales rate still fell short of expectations as the broader
economy softened and gave pause to consumers mulling big-ticket
purchases.
Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler
suffered respective falls of 3.2 percent, 2.5 percent, and 2.2
percent.