European shares bounce back after sell-off

* EuroSTOXX 50 up 0.7 percent
* Banks bounce back after sell-off
* Auto sector hurt by sales results from U.S.
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 4 European shares rose on Monday
after grim economic data from across the globe spurred some
investors to bet on a greater likelihood of central bank policy
action to stimulate growth.
The EuroSTOXX 50 was up 0.7 percent at 2,082.62
by 1102 GMT, having slid on Friday when a dismal U.S. jobs
report capped off poor Chinese and European manufacturing data.
The ECB's long-term refinancing operation in December and
February figured large in the minds of investors mulling
possible central bank, with those moves having helped the
EuroSTOXX 50 record its best first quarter since 2006.
"I think people are starting to think that if things get bad
enough, the economic figures are bad enough and then markets go
down enough, maybe we'll once again get some sort of
intervention from central banks," Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"(Investors are) not too negative, not too short, because
when central banks get in full force then markets tend to
rally."
The ECB meets on Wednesday, and while markets only see an
outside chance of a rate cut then, data on Monday showing an
unexpected stagnation in euro zone factory inflation in April
gave the central bank more space to consider cutting borrowing
costs.
Investors will also be listening carefully for any change in
tone at ECB president Mario Draghi's news conference.
Banking stocks advanced on Monday, boosted by the
hopes of fresh central bank stimulus
The auto sector fell after disappointing sales from
the United States published late on Friday, combined with the
weak U.S. jobs report, suggested the industry could face hurdles
in its recovery.
Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler
suffered respective falls of 3 percent, 2.2 percent, and 1.9
percent.
While automakers posted strong U.S. May sales gains from a
year ago, the sales rate still fell short of expectations as the
broader economy softened and gave pause to consumers mulling
big-ticket purchases.
Petra Kerssenbrock, technical strategist at Commerzbank,
sees 2,000 as the next good support area for the EuroSTOXX 50,
noting a "deterioration of the market breadth", with a number of
stocks, as well as the DAX index, having fallen through their
200-day moving averages on Friday, also exerting pressure on the
EuroSTOXX 50.
"We will remain bearish for quite some time longer. What we
need for technical improvement is either a trading bottom
pattern or a clear sell-off, but at the moment it's still wait
and see," she said.