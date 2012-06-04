Expectation of fresh measures boost Europe shares

* Euro STOXX 50 gains 0.5 pct in low volumes
* Euro zone banks rebound after 36 pct drop since mid-March
* DAX sinks after breaking below 200-day moving average
* Too early to go contrarian -Aurel BGC's Sagnier
* Low valuation ratios limiting outflows -EPFR Global
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 4 Euro zone equities nudged higher
on Monday as market talk of fresh measures from policymakers to
help the region's troubled banking sector sparked a rally in
battered Spanish, French and Italian stocks, eclipsing a drop in
the German DAX.
Frankfurt's industry-heavy index, which had shown resilience
to the euro zone debt crisis over the past few months, dropped
1.2 percent on Monday, hurt by fears of a slowdown in growth in
both the United States and China following lower-than-expected
macro data.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
closed 0.5 percent higher at 2,078.96 points in muted trading
volumes as UK markets remained closed for a holiday.
The euro zone banking sector, which had tumbled 36
percent since mid-March, regained 3.4 percent, with Intesa
SanPaolo up 5.8 percent, Banco Santander up
4.9 percent and Societe Generale up 3.5 percent.
"We're seeing buying flows coming from bargain hunters
picking up banking shares on the back of speculation of
intervention from central banks," said Frederic Rozier, a fund
manager at Meeschaert Wealth Management in Paris.
Traders also mentioned short covering, while the euro
currency gained ground and Spanish and Italian bond
yields retreated, as speculation
that a policy response to the escalating debt crisis may be in
the works prompted some investors to lock in profits made
recently in betting against euro zone assets.
Earlier on Monday, officials from France and the European
Commission signalled their support for an ambitious plan to use
the euro zone's permanent bailout fund to rescue stricken banks.
However, Germany has so far opposed any use of bailout funds
without a country having to submit to an austerity programme
imposed by the EU and the International Monetary Fund, while
deeper changes in the euro zone could take months or years to
agree and implement.
BREAKING TECHNICAL LEVELS
Germany's DAX fell 1.2 percent, adding to Friday's
3.4 percent drop when the benchmark index broke below a major
support level, its 200-day moving average, sending a bearish
signal from Europe's strongest benchmark index year-to-date.
Automaker Volkswagen shed 3.2 percent, tech firm
Infineon fell 3.2 percent and cement giant
Heidelbergcement dropped 3 percent.
"There has been a downward gap on the Nasdaq, a strong
support broken on the STOXX 600, the DAX has pierced below its
200-day moving average, and the Bund yield is moving towards 1
percent... risk aversion is on the rise," Aurel BGC chartist
Gerard Sagnier said.
"It's too early to go contrarian, the risk of revisiting the
lows of 2011 is still very serious, so we recommend selling into
the rebounds."
Wall Street's S&P 500 index also broke below its
200-day moving average on Friday and was losing ground again in
early trade on Monday, sending a strongly negative technical
signal.
LOW VALUATIONS LIMITING OUTFLOWS
Data from EPFR Global shows Europe equity funds saw
broadly-based redemptions again last week as investors, spooked
by the deterioration of Spain's banking sector and the country's
regional finances, continued to trim their exposure to the euro
zone.
"The surprise this week is that the numbers weren't higher,
given events in Spain," EPFR Global Research Director Cameron
Brandt wrote in a note.
"But I think the fact top-notch European equity is so cheap
relative to U.S. equity, and the fact such a big share - on
average - of their earnings come from outside the euro zone, is
limiting the damage," he says.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
trades at 8.4 times 12-month forward earnings, compared with
price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) of 11.9 for Wall Street's S&P 500
and 9.3 for the MSCI Emerging equity index,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.