Europe shares edge up on hopes for global action on growth

* Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct, continues recovery from 8-mth
lows
* Sustainability of gains hinges on policy action
* G7 telephone call in focus
* Financials, oils lead
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 5 European equity markets gained
for the second day on Tuesday, but the sustainability of the
recovery from eight-month lows may depend on global leaders
taking swift action to stimulate economic growth and tackle the
euro zone crisis.
Expectations of such action have grown following a run of
glum data last week. A telephone call between the finance chiefs
of Group of Seven industrialised nations on Tuesday, a European
Central Bank meeting on Wednesday and a speech by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday were all seen as
possible windows for policy announcements.
The Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.3 percent by 0737 GMT at 2,084.90
points, adding to Monday's 0.5 percent gain and
continuing its recovery from an eight-month trough of 2,050.16
set last week.
A 20 percent slump since mid-March has left the euro zone
blue chip looking attractive on valuation, taking down the price
to earnings ratio to around 9.3 times compared to a long-run
average of around 14 times.
"Yes, there has been some bounce and I think that's fair
because valuation is very compressed ... If I was a long only
manager I would be adding to my risk now," said Steen Jakobsen,
chief economist at Saxo Bank.
"But the tail risk remains with Greece, it remains with
Spain and recapitalisation of banks so you could still risk
10-20 percent on the downside."
Underlining the potential risks to investors, Spanish
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said that at current
borrowing costs financial markets were currently shut to his
country. In Tuesday's more risk positive mood
though, markets chose to shrug off the comments, with Spain's
IBEX index still gaining 0.7 percent.
STIMULUS
Volatile financial stocks - which are most directly exposed
to the euro zone crisis through their loan portfolios and debt
holdings, and which are also well-placed to benefit from any
central bank measures - were among the top performers. The STOXX
euro zone banking sector index added 1.3 percent.
Prospects for global action to tackle the crisis also lifted
oil prices, which in turn helped heavyweight energy companies.
Total added 1.2 percent, serving as the biggest
single-stock boost on the Euro STOXX 50.
Australia on Tuesday kicked off what investors hope will be
a global round of stimulus measures, cutting interest rates for
the second month in a row.
The G7 finance chiefs will hold emergency phone talks on the
euro zone debt crisis on Tuesday in a sign of heightened global
alarm about the threat posed by strains inside the 17-nation
monetary union, including Greece possibly leaving the bloc.
A G7 source familiar with plans for the call said the group
would urge more progress at an EU summit on June 28-29. That
alone would leave the door wide open for disappointment among
financial investors betting on concrete actions.
"If policymakers act, they would probably wait for the
results of the (June 17) Greek election," said Benoit Peloille,
investment strategist at Natixis, stressing "a very cautious
bias" on European equities in the short term.
From a technical point of view, the outlook for Euro STOXX
50 remains gloomy after the index dipped below November's
troughs last week.
"The break confirms that the market holds its next target
below the 2011 low point. Accordingly we are still very much in
favor of selling temporary bounces such as the current one,"
strategists at SEB said in a note.
A second day of public holidays in Britain was seen keeping
volumes low, potentially adding to market jitters.