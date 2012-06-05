Europe shares ease, jittery market eyes G7

* Euro STOXX 50 down 0.1 pct, in sight of 8-mth lows
* G7 telephone call in focus
* Charts point to further weakness
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 5 European equity markets edged
lower in a volatile session on Tuesday, as investors balanced
the uncertain prospects of decisive stimulus steps from G7
policymakers, concerns about the euro zone crisis and a
darkening technical picture.
Spanish troubles returned to the fore after Treasury
minister Cristobal Montoro said the euro zone's fourth biggest
economy was shut out of the credit markets.
The euro zone crisis is top of the agenda for an 1100 GMT
call between the finance chiefs of Group of Seven industrialised
nations, although strategists cautioned against expecting any
concrete actions as a results.
"We've seen nothing but disappointment every time the G7
gets together. The agenda is to force Europe to do something,
but I think it is still less than likely that there will be
something concrete coming out of this other than good
intentions," said Steen Jakobsen, chief economist at Saxo Bank.
The Euro STOXX 50 was down 0.1 percent by 1018 GMT at 2,076
points, erasing earlier gains in a volatile session
with volumes thinned by a second day of UK public holidays. The
index has lost around a fifth of its value since mid-March and
is in sight of an eight-month trough of 2,050.16 set last week.
"We are in a political environment where the debt crisis,
the Greek situation is pushing down the market," said Oliver
Roth, head trader at Close Brothers Seydler.
"I think it's a miracle that we are still kind of stable ...
There is a huge risk that if Greece gets out of the euro that we
will see much further pressure on the markets."
The Greek bourse underperformed sharply, shedding 4.3
percent. All eyes are on June 17 elections and whether Greece
will be able to form a government willing to stick to the
international bailout terms and thus avoid a euro zone exit with
unpredictable contagion risks for the rest of the region.
Spain, however, outperformed, with the IBEX up 0.3
percent, cheered by Montoro's comments that Spanish banks should
be recapitalised through European mechanisms.
Highlighting Europe's problems, data showed euro zone retail
sales and German industrial orders dropping more than expected
in April.
DEATH CROSS
From a technical point of view, the outlook for Euro STOXX
50 remains gloomy after the index dipped below November's
troughs last week.
"The break confirms that the market holds its next target
below the 2011 low point. Accordingly we are still very much in
favor of selling temporary bounces such as the current one,"
strategists at SEB said in a note.
The charts also looked negative for the French CAC 40 index
, where the 50-day moving average crossed below the
200-day moving average in early trading on Tuesday, a strongly
bearish technical signal called 'death cross', which usually
means further losses in the index six months down the road.