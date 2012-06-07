European shares edge higher on stimulus speculation

* FTSEurofirst up 0.4 percent

* Investors eye stimulus hopes

* Johnson Matthey rallies on special div

* Banks bounce off recent lows

By David Brett

LONDON, June 7 European top stocks climbed higher on Thursday as investors continued to bet policymakers in Europe would soon unveil measures to prop up the continent's ailing economy, although gains were cautious after the previous session's sharp rally.

The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 4.21 points, or 0.4 percent, at 978.42 at 0755 GMT, having closed 2.2 percent higher on Wednesday, despite the European Central Bank dashing expectations it could take further action near-term.

"Ultimately there is only a 10 percent chance of a complete euro zone break-up because the economic vested interests on both sides are so strong to keep the euro together and, to some extent, as are most of the political vested interests," Andrew Garthwaite, analyst at Credit Suisse, said.

There is also hope that other policymakers around the globe are readying themselves to take imminent action.

In a speech in Boston, Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, cited risks to the economy from ongoing housing problems, a weak job market and worsening financial conditions, with her comments suggesting to some that the Fed may be close to easing policy again.

Technical levels were a factor as the FTSEurofirst continued its bounce off the 100 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the LTRO rally which began in December, while Germany's benchmark index extended its climb out of "oversold" territory, and London's blue chip index held around its tight range between 5,250 and 5,400.

The retreat on Europe's top indexes since mid-March -- the Dax has fallen 14.6 percent and the FTSE 100 is 9.7 percent lower -- has left stock valuations cheap.

And the gap between the dividend yields on the euro zone's top companies -- at around 4 percent -- and the return on German government debt -- at 1.2 percent -- is at a record high.

"The latest burst of euro-induced risk aversion has pushed core government bond yields to new lows. Global equities now offer inflation-beating dividend yields and dividend growth," Citigroup analyst Robert Buckland said.

Johnson Matthey rose 3.2 percent after it said robust truck sales in North America helped drive a 23 percent jump in full-year underlying profit, prompting the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters to pay a special dividend of 55 pence, up 20 percent.

Citigroup said it was "overweight" in Europe and defensives, but "underweight" in financials.

Despite prevailing risks in the sector, banks, which have fallen more than 20 percent since mid-March on their exposure to Europe's debt crisis, continued to bounce off recent lows, reflecting some hope that action would be taken to prevent a meltdown of the financial sector.

Banks trade on a price-to-book ratio of just 0.58 times, according to Thomson Reuters data, which looks cheap if you believe policymakers will ride to the rescue of the euro zone.

"This is a classic case of following the herd and investors not wanting to miss out on some potentially cheap gains, which are tentative until solid policy announcements are made, and that remains unlikely before the Greek election (on June 17)," a London-based trader said.

The dollar extended falls against a basket of currencies and defensive equities in sectors such as food and beverage and utilities lagged the broader stocks rally, reflecting investors' renewed appetite for risk.

Traders looking for hints of further support for the global economy will keep an eye on Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's grilling from the U.S. congress on the state of the economy later, while the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee announces its latest interest rate decision at 1100 GMT.

Investors also awaited Spain's debt auction on Thursday, with the country set to tap the market for between 1 and 2 billion euros ($1.25-2.5 billion), split between three bonds, with results of the auction due around 0840 GMT.