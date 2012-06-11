版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一 23:38 BJT

European shares end flat as relief fades

LONDON, June 11 European shares ended flat on Monday, and looked poised for a bumpy ride as relief at a euro zone rescue plan for Spain's banks faded and sellers started to target debt-laden Italy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 0.1 percent higher at 982.94 points, after trading as high as 1,001.38 on short-lived enthusiasm about a 100 billion euro agreement to recapitalise Spain's struggling lenders.

"The bailout for Spain is a good short-term fix, not a long-term solution," Nicola Marinelli, portfolio manager at Glendevon King, said. "In this environment of short-term plasters, there are going to be periods of rallies and panic."

Italy's FTSE MIB was the worst performing index across Europe as it shed 2.8 percent, with local traders citing concerns that the country would come under pressure on the debt market.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐